Top-seeded St. John’s Prep boys’ hockey has eyes on big prize after reaching Div. 1 semifinals

If the top-seeded Eagles do get their hands on the prize they really want next weekend, they probably will have to give some credit to the battle they got from ninth-seeded Braintree in their MIAA Division 1 boys’ hockey quarterfinal Thursday night at Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

St. John’s Prep posed with the new “Final Four” trophy, but didn’t touch it in the postgame ceremony on the ice.

Cole Blaeser, (left) leds a celebratory conga line of St. John's Prep teammates after his first-period goal in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Braintree in the MIAA Div. 1 boys' hockey quarterfinals.

Junior Cole Blaeser scored a goal and later set up senior Tommy Sarni’s eventual game-winner with 3:26 to play before the Eagles had to hold off a fierce push from the visiting Wamps for a 3-2 victory.

Advertisement

St. John’s Prep (20-3-0) advances to the state semifinals next week against the winner of Saturday’s game between fifth-seeded Austin Prep and 13th-seeded BC High, in search of its first state championship since winning the Super 8 in 2015.

“That’s an old team, an experienced team, and obviously they gave us everything we could handle tonight,” St. John’s Prep coach Kristian Hanson said. “Hats off to Braintree, they were great.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

On the deciding goal, Blaeser carried the puck down the right wing and fed it to the front, when Sarni crashed the net and was able to knock it past Braintree junior goalie Jack Fitzgerald (32 saves) to make it 3-1.

“I’m just looking to go to the net with my stick down. He put it right on my stick,” Sarni said. “I didn’t know it went in at first, but I’m glad it did.”

But as they had earlier in the game, the Wamps (17-4-2) responded quickly. Senior Garrett Coughlin knocked home a loose puck just 58 seconds later and it was back to a one-goal game with 2:28 to play.

Braintree made a huge final push, putting 13 of their 30 shots on net in the third period. The Wamps had a golden opportunity off a faceoff with 12.1 seconds to go, but senior goalie Peyton Palladino (28 saves) and the Eagles defense somehow kept the puck out.

Advertisement

“I think we showed that we belonged on the ice tonight,” Braintree coach Dave Fasano said. “Unfortunately we came up a little short. We had the play set up on the faceoff . . . I guess apparently the puck was sitting in the crease. But I thought we battled.”

The wild final few minutes were a bookend to an even crazier opening five, when the teams combined for three goals on the game’s first five shots. Blaeser scored 2:46 in, and sophomore Johnny Tighe added another just 1:13 later for a quick 2-0 Prep lead, but senior Owen Flynn cut the deficit in half for Braintree just 10 seconds later.

“Bad first three minutes. Two bad bounces,” Fasano said. “When we got down 2-0 there was no need to call a timeout because the seniors on the bench kept us going.”

Both teams continued to go up and down for the next two-plus periods, but neither cracked, setting the stage for the frantic final few minutes.

“Some bad luck for the goalies at the beginning. I thought they played great after that,” Hanson said. “I thought Peyton played great, especially when he was under siege at the end. The team stepped up when they needed to.”

Girls’ basketball

Division 3 State

St. Mary’s 60, Watertown 39 — The second-seeded seeded Spartans (23-3) surged to a 13-point halftime cushion and pulled away in the third quarter on their way to the quarterfinal win over the No. 7 Raiders (18-7) at Lynn English.

Advertisement

Junior point guard Yirsy Queliz put up 18 points, eclipsing 1,000 for her career, and seventh-grader Bella Owumi netted 21 points. St. Mary’s, the 2020 D3 co-champion, will take on either Catholic Central rival Bishop Fenwick (17-6), the sixth seed, or No. 3 Norwell (21-3) in a state semifinal next week.

“There are four teams left and we know it’ll come down to the last few possessions, Fenwick has a great program and we’re familiar with them, and Norwell’s program has been outstanding,” said St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall said.

“You don’t get to the final four in [Massachusetts] and think you’re getting a 30 point game. It will come down to the last few possessions.”

Correspondent Sarah Barber contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.