When Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy sizes up Jack Ahcan, he sees a lot of potential

“When Grizz first came up, he was a little reticent to push the pace or try to make some plays with the puck that certainly he was capable of,” Cassidy said. “He just had to find out what he could do at this level versus the American League. I think Jack’s going through a little bit of that now.”

When Bruce Cassidy looks at Jack Ahcan — a 5-foot-9-inch defenseman with a skill set sharp enough for a playmaker even though guarding bigger players may be a challenge — he can’t help but see similarities to players such as Matt Grzelcyk and Torey Krug who came through the Bruins locker room before him.

Cassidy believes Ahcan eventually will find the right opportunities on offense. Adjusting to the size and strength of the NHL as a young, undersized defenseman is something they all had to do.

“He’s still going to have to defend, but for those guys — and Torey was in the same boat — they’ve been doing it their whole life against bigger guys,” said the coach. “Obviously, they’re not as strong as NHL men.

“To me, that’s not a big adjustment sometimes because they had to do it in college when they’re 17, 18 at times. So they’ve probably learned through hockey IQ how to defend bigger guys for a long time.

“Now it’s a matter of, ‘OK, what can I get away with, how can I get away with my strengths as a smaller guy and a puck-mover and still defend well enough?’ So that’s the challenge.”

Grzelcyk had been expected to be available for Thursday’s game against the Blackhawks, but after waking up under the weather, he was held out of the lineup for the second consecutive game. Cassidy said it wasn’t related to the upper-body injury that kept him out Monday against the Kings.

With Grzelcyk out, Ahcan was back on the second pairing with Brandon Carlo, who said the chemistry between them has come easily and who praised Ahcan’s willingness to get into battles for pucks against bigger opponents.

“I love playing with guys like him,” Carlo said. “He is similar to Torey and Grizz in a way but different at the same time.

“There’s always certain things, certain reads that you’re working on together. But I’ve really enjoyed it. He’s a great guy on and off the ice. So it’s been fun and I feel like he’s playing pretty well.

“It’s nice to have him and have some sort of similarity to Grizz when Grizz isn’t there.”

“We’d like him to play to his strengths,” Cassidy said. “Be active when the situation dictates, make a transition play that may require a skate move or a little bit of skill or technique that he has. So he’s just going to have to find those spots and be willing to do it.”

…

With 26 games in 50 days to close out the season, Cassidy said it will be important to find the right amount of downtime for players.

“It depends on where you sit and where you feel your team’s game is at,” Cassidy said. “And then it’s a product of discussing it with the individuals. Are you tired? If so, let’s stay away from the rink, but when we are here, let’s make sure we’re efficient.”

Cassidy said constantly giving players days off isn’t necessarily the solution, but there’s a human element, too, that can’t be ignored.

“When you come home, if there’s not enough days off, the wives are going to kill me for all the players,” Cassidy said. “So there’s a little bit of that. You want to keep a proper balance for the guys that have children and are married.”

…

The Bruins have been in a handful of dogfights recently, and Cassidy said that’s to be expected at this phase of the season.

He broke down the year into three parts. In the early stage, every team has its legs. Then there’s a drop-off before Thanksgiving when players might not expend as much energy. But this stretch leading into the trade deadline is when teams realize they have to play at a high level to make a playoff push.

“Are we close to that now? I don’t know if we are,” Cassidy said. “Depends some nights, who you’re playing. Sometimes I think it’s team-based, as well. Some teams know that they may be playing for next year, other teams are playing for their playoff lives and other teams are playing to get their game where they need it to be good in the playoffs.

“So I think we’re a few weeks away from that highest level.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.