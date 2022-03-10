Roman Abramovich, Chelsea soccer club owner, sanctioned by UK in push to punish Russian oligarchs

LONDON - The U.K. on Thursday announced sanctions on seven wealthy Russians with connections to the Britain, including the most high profile of them all, Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea soccer club.

Like all of those on the list, Abramovich's assets in the U.K. will be frozen and he faces a travel ban. He also faces a prohibition on transactions with U.K. individuals and businesses.

Abramovich, whom the government said is worth more than 9 billion pounds (more than $12.2 billion), recently announced he was selling the London-based Chelsea soccer club.