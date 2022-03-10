Want to know if a company you’re buying from is still doing business in Russia? Check out this website.

Sonnenfeld said in a telephone interview that the lists were intended to “separate the good guys out from the bad guys in an objective, authoritative way” and that researchers wanted to look “beyond the spin and the blather to ‘What have they done actually?’”

Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his research team at the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute are posting on a website the names of companies in both groups . The lists are updated every hour to reflect new announcements from companies, the website says.

The devastating Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted more than 330 companies to curtail their operations in Russia, but dozens of other companies continue doing business there, according to researchers at Yale University.

The website, he said, “reinforces and celebrates the overwhelming majority of forward-thinking, patriotic, humanitarian businesses,” while at the same time pressuring the reluctant ones to take steps to curtail their Russia operations or be listed in a “hall of shame.”

The website says the lists have “been widely circulated across company boardrooms, government officials, and media outlets as the most authoritative and comprehensive record of this powerful, historic movement.” It also says the researchers have been “most inspired by the thousands of messages we have received from readers from across the globe, especially those from Ukraine, and we continue to welcome your tips, insights, and feedback.”

The exodus of corporations from Russia has become a stampede, reversing three decades of investment there by foreign businesses after the Soviet Union broke apart in 1991. Among the latest to announce they are cutting ties to Russia: Goldman Sachs, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, and Paypal Holdings.

Sonnenfeld’s site lists companies that have curtailed operations, offering brief descriptions of the actions they’ve taken, which include suspending operations, sales, new investments, shipments, and partnerships. Sonnenfeld said his team was hoping to refine the list to reflect the magnitude of the actions companies had taken. “We just want it to be honest and accurate,” he said.

The site also lists companies that “remain in Russia with significant exposure,” including operating industrial plants, hotels, shops, and fast-food locations there.

That list is several dozen companies long and includes Canton-based Dunkin’, now part of Inspire Brands. Dunkin’ has not commented on its Russia plans.

IPG Photonics of Oxford, Mass. is also on the latter list. It was founded by a Russian emigrant and has a major chunk of its workforce in Russia and Belarus. It said last week it was continuing operations in Russia.

Sonnenfeld, a professor in the practice of management for the Yale School of Management and founder of the Chief Executive Leadership Institute, has argued that the 1980s voluntary withdrawal of companies from South Africa, in protest over apartheid, in combination with US sanctions, was a success. He said in an opinion piece on Monday in Fortune that it provided a “powerful roadmap” for chief executives pondering whether to exit Russia.

While there is a cost to abandoning major investments and losing business, he argued, “there is a strong reputational incentive to withdraw. Companies that fail to withdraw face a wave of U.S. public resentment far greater than what they face on climate change, voting rights, gun safety, immigration reform, or border security.”

Witold Henisz, professor of management at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, said, ”Firms are grappling with a new reality.”

Chief executives are recognizing “the magnitude of the break, of what’s happened. Russia has launched a land war in Europe. It’s something we haven’t seen in 75 years.” And they’re thinking, “I don’t want to be associated with it in any way,” he said.

“The moral taint of continued association with Russia is too large,” he said.

He also said the exodus has accelerated because “no one wants to be the last one out kicking and screaming. ... You’d rather do it with conviction and courage than be the last one out of there.”

Sonnenfeld said it was “bewildering” to him why some companies had “dug in their heels” and continued doing business in Russia.

He said some companies appeared to be “suffering from a time warp in their mindset,” recalling the Russia they knew in the days after the breakup of the Soviet Union.

The companies “mean well. They’re still looking for common ground,” he said, but “there’s no common ground here. There’s no gray. This is stark. Black and white.”

On one side, he said, there is a “murderous villain” in Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion on Feb. 24. On the other, he said, “You have innocent unarmed civilians who did nothing to anybody.”

The invasion has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians, shaken the foundations of European security, and driven more than 2.3 million people from Ukraine. Several rounds of talks have not stopped the fighting.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.