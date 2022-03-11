Bringing Berg’s thunder: ‘Wozzeck’ in concert at the BSO

Music director Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra and a distinguished cast of soloists in this week’s performance, which will be repeated Saturday. And if you have a shred of receptivity to modern opera: just go. This is not only an instant highlight of the BSO’s current season. It’s also a rare civic event. The BSO’s only other “Wozzeck” in concert was in 1987. And since this opera requires a massive orchestra, you won’t find a local staged production any time soon because Boston still — to its cultural embarrassment — has no purpose-built space for opera .

Alban Berg’s devastating expressionist masterwork has in fact been telling us for 100 years now, its score a kind of infrared vision into the darkness of the 20th century. And as Thursday night’s performance in Symphony Hall suggested, its drama — a bitterly tragic portrait of an impoverished German soldier caught in the sway of a brutally dehumanizing world — feels as relevant as ever.

“Why is the world so sad?” asks one character in “Wozzeck.” It’s hard to say. But “Wozzeck” knows. And its music will tell you.

Berg based his libretto on a startlingly prescient play by Georg Büchner, left in fragments when the German playwright died in 1837. Attending the play’s Vienna premiere on the eve of the First World War, Berg instantly knew he had discovered a drama of profound social consciousness that cried out for his own dissonant yet deeply humane music.

A soldier who is manipulated and debased by his captain, Wozzeck is also experimented on by his pompous doctor and stripped of his common-law wife, Marie — the one thing in life he cares about — by an alpha male drum major. Over the course of the opera’s three acts, we watch Wozzeck’s real-time descent into insanity — as the libretto has it, “running through the world like an open razor” — before he murders Marie and drowns. His madness lays bear the sickness of his own world. “Man is such an abyss,” Wozzeck sings, “It makes you dizzy to look down.”

Performing one of his signature roles, the Danish baritone Bo Skovhus masterfully inhabited the character of Wozzeck, projecting both his inner nobility — a kind of blind will to happiness — alongside his seething anger and his progressively untethered sense of reality. As Marie, the soprano Christine Goerke, in superb voice, deftly conveyed the ways in which her character is completely captive to her own complex blend of conflicting passions. At the end of Act I, as the Drum Major (a persuasive Christopher Ventris) closed in, her cry of protest — “Leave me alone!” — had such burning power behind it that you believed her genuine love for the man she was about to betray.

The rest of the vocally fine cast — including Toby Spence as the captain, Mauro Peter as the soldier Andres, and Renée Tatum as Marie’s neighbor Margaret and others — infused this concert account with ample drama. Franz Hawlata was a standout as the arrogant doctor, relishing the chance to experiment on his powerless patients, for the good of science of course.

But it is Berg’s orchestra that is the real hero of this opera. His score is a once-in-a-century technical achievement, applying the methods of the Schoenberg school to a large-scale drama for the first time — yet Berg was most proud of the way its formal brilliance takes a backseat to its expressive power. The music seethes with psychological insight. It holds the truth of the characters’ inner lives, it underlines the opera’s interlaced tragedies, and it embodies a force of unalloyed compassion that was Berg’s own.

On Thursday night, while you would not mistake the BSO for a full-time opera orchestra which has this score deeply in its bloodstream, the performance was richly detailed and when it counted most, Nelsons drew out Berg’s huge climactic surges with a visceral emotional force. “Jesus, what a sound,” says one character in words that apply equally to Berg’s orchestra. Elsewhere Wozzeck rages that if poor folks like him ever made it to heaven, they’d be tasked with manufacturing the thunder.

Berg took care of that one, too. Today “Wozzeck” shows no signs of quieting down — nor does the world seem any less in need of that urgent humanity buried in the depths of its noise.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Symphony Hall, March 10 (repeats March 12)









Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.