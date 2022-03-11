Mike Myers returns to TV — in seven guises

Former “Saturday Night Live”-er Mike Myers is returning to TV in a six-episode Netflix comedy. Called “The Pentaverate,” it will feature Myers, who often plays against himself, appearing as seven different characters. The episodes will be 30 minutes each. No official release date has been announced, but Myers has begun to promote the show on his social media — so it’s probably relatively soon.

“The Pentaverate” will revolve around five people who’ve been controlling world events since the Black Plague of 1347, and the Canadian journalist who’s out to discover the truth about the group. There was a mention of the Pentaverate in Myers’s 1993 movie “So I Married an Axe Murderer,” when the Scottish dad played by Myers says that it’s comprised of the Queen, the Vatican, the Gettys, the Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders.