TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Mike Myers returns to TV — in seven guises

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated March 11, 2022, 33 minutes ago
Mike Myers (pictured with wife Kelly in 2016) will play a host of characters in the six-episode Netflix comedy “The Pentaverate.”Andrew Harnik/AP/file

Former “Saturday Night Live”-er Mike Myers is returning to TV in a six-episode Netflix comedy. Called “The Pentaverate,” it will feature Myers, who often plays against himself, appearing as seven different characters. The episodes will be 30 minutes each. No official release date has been announced, but Myers has begun to promote the show on his social media — so it’s probably relatively soon.

“The Pentaverate” will revolve around five people who’ve been controlling world events since the Black Plague of 1347, and the Canadian journalist who’s out to discover the truth about the group. There was a mention of the Pentaverate in Myers’s 1993 movie “So I Married an Axe Murderer,” when the Scottish dad played by Myers says that it’s comprised of the Queen, the Vatican, the Gettys, the Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders.

The cast members who are not Myers include Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

