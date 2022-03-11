Impossible Foods sues Ginkgo spinout Motif in ‘beef replica’ dispute

An Impossible Foods spokesperson claims Motif is engaging in “deliberate and unauthorized infringement of our intellectual property.” A spokesperson for Motif said the complaint is “nothing more than a baseless attempt by Impossible Foods to stifle competition.”

Now, Impossible Foods is suing the Boston-based startup, Motif FoodWorks, claiming the company copied its process for making meat alternatives. Impossible Foods, is seeking money for damages and wants a court to halt sales of the Motif product, according to a suit filed Wednesday in Delaware.

Ginkgo, which declined to comment on “legal actions around our customers,” has long used California-based Impossible Foods as an example of what its spinout, Motif, is trying to do. During interviews, Ginkgo chief executive Jason Kelly often asks, “Have you ever had the Impossible Burger?,” before explaining how the company used synthetic biology to engineer its popular burger.

Impossible Foods set itself apart in the alt-meat place after discovering that heme, a protein that makes animals’ blood red, could be grown with brewers’ yeast to give plant-based “meat” products a bloody, juicy consistency.

“You add [heme] back to the burger, and suddenly it smells right, tastes right,” Kelly said during a recent event on Twitter Spaces, referring to Impossible Foods’ process.

The companies both make a heme-based product through a fermentation process, but they derived the ingredients from different protein sources. Impossible Foods’ ingredient comes from soy leghemoglobin, or hemoglobin found in legumes, and Motif’s comes from cow muscle tissue.

Impossible Foods’ suit claims the startup’s ingredient infringes on its “beef replica product” patent, since it contains a certain percentage of a heme-containing protein, among other patented ingredients.

While Impossible Foods sells plant-based burgers directly to consumers, Motif aims to sell its engineered ingredients to other food companies so they can develop their own plant-based food. By doing so, “we can have more Impossible Burgers,” Kelly said during the Twitter event, referring to the number of companies that could gain access to similar technology.

Motif’s plant-based meat ingredient, dubbed “hemami,” has been commercially available since December. The Motif spokesperson said the company is “working with a variety of large and small [consumer packaged goods] companies, as well as talking with several food service customers.”

Impossible Foods claimed Motif is marketing hemami as a “substitute for Impossible Foods’ patented technology.” According to the suit, Motif retweeted a link to an article that said its ingredient product is “good news if you’re a maker of alt-meat products who wants to replicate Impossible’s proprietary plant-based heme, because now instead of spending tens of millions trying to build it yourself, now you can buy a similar technology from Motif.”





