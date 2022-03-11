12 St. Patrick’s Day events in Boston, online, and beyond

After two years of St. Patrick’s Day events going virtual, getting canceled, and taking breaks, 2022 brings us beloved draws like the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a multi-day Dropkick Murphys stint at House of Blues, and Brian O’Donovan’s St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn. Here’s our list of ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, with everything from traditional Irish music and food to bar crawls and road races. Please visit each event’s website for information regarding mask and vaccine policies, and note that times and dates are subject to change.

11TH ANNUAL PATRIOT PLACE IRISH FESTIVAL After a two-year hiatus, this Foxborough St. Patrick’s Day celebration is ready and reeling to go, complete with music, Irish step dancing, airbrush tattoos, and a petting zoo. Enjoy performances from the Old Colony Highlanders Pipe Band, the Dunleavy Boyle Academy of Irish Dance, the Joshua Tree Band, and so many more. March 12, 11 a.m. Free. 2 Patriot Place, Foxborough. patriot-place.com

BAR CRAWL LIVE! OFFICIAL ST. PATRICK’S BAR CRAWL While the Guinness Storehouse may be thousands of miles away, attendees can take advantage of sweet perks with this Boston bar crawl, including waived cover charges, themeddrinks, and a costume contest. The afternoon-to-evening extravaganza takes revelers to downtown haunts like the Wild Rover and Sissy K’s. March 12, 1 p.m. $25. barcrawllive.com

ANNUAL SUNDAY ST. PATRICK’S FAMILY DAY A wholesome way to honor St Patrick features traditional Irish fare like corned beef and Irish stew at Haverhill pub the Peddler’s Daughter. The holiday celebration also includes giveaways, and a musical performance from Dublin musician Colm O’Brien. March 13, 10 a.m. Free. 45 Wingate St., Haverhill. thepeddlersdaughter.com

ST. PATRICK’S TRIVIA AT THE CORRIB Think you know Ireland like the back of your hand? Put your skills to the test as you battle against other groups in trivia on subjects ranging from Irish movies to St. Patrick’s Day in popular culture for a chance to win up to $50 in gift cards to the host establishment. March 15, 7 p.m. Free. 2030 Centre St. eventbrite.com

CELTIC THUNDER IRELAND The all-male ensemble makes a stop at Medford Square’s Chevalier Theatre for a one-night-only live performance of their blend of spirted trad and eclectic Irish songs. March 15, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39. 30 Forest St., Medford. irishboston.org

LEPRECHAUN LEVITY Looking for some family fun this St. Patrick’s Day? Boston musical ventriloquist Kevin Driscoll goes live on Facebook every Wednesday with a free interactive performance. For March, Driscoll and his 40-inch leprechaun dummy will use the time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by demonstrating traditional Irish music. March 16, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free, virtual. facebook.com/DriscollProductions

Clonakilty native and longtime WGBH host Brian O’Donovan (pictured in 2019) tours the state for five nights of Irish music and dance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. TIMRICEPHOTO.COM

A ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELTIC SOJOURN Clonakilty native and longtime WGBH host Brian O’Donovan tours the state for five nights of Irish music and dance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Rockport, Worcester, New Bedford, Somerville, and Beverly, and virtually via streaming platform Mandolin. This year’s revue features artists Keith Murphy, Ye Vagabonds, Ship in the Clouds, Dominique Dodge, and Ashley Smith-Wallace, among others. March 16-20, showtimes vary. Prices vary, in-person and virtual. celticsojournlive.com

ST. PATRICK’S DAY SPECIAL VARIETY DINNER SHOW Catch a variety show of traditional Irish music, stories, and dancing with performances from several artists, including Tommy McCarthy and Louise Costello, who own the Burren, the Davis Square pub hosting the event. Included with the show is a traditional Irish meal with your choice of corned beef and cabbage or Guinness beef stew with soda bread, plus Burren Shamrock Cake for dessert. March 17, 9 a.m. $25. 247 Elm St., Somerville. 24hourconcerts.showare.com

THE IRISH CULTURAL CENTRE PRESENTS A VIRTUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY Tune in to stream Irish dance performances from the Harney Academy of Irish Dance and the Irish Cultural Centre Set Dancers with music from Aoife Griffin and David Healy. Plus, see a demonstration of how to make brown soda bread and hear remarks from Irish Consul General to New England Laoise Moore, all from the comfort of your own home. March 17, 10 a.m. Free, virtual. irishculture.org

The Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day 2022 Tour will culminate in a three-night residency at Boston's House of Blues. Ken Susi

DROPKICK MURPHYS ST. PATRICK’S DAY 2022 TOUR AT HOUSE OF BLUES This classic Boston band is shipping up to House of Blues this St. Patrick’s Day for three nights of live shows. Catch all the latest hits from their newest record, “Turn Up That Dial.” March 17-19, 6 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50. 15 Lansdowne St. houseofblues.com

HOLYOKE ST. PATRICK’S ROAD RACE Run, don’t walk, or walk, don’t run, during this day of 2-mile walks and 10K runs, plus, a concert from the Mummers string band. It’s a 45-year-old Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day tradition! March 19, 9 a.m. Entry fees start at $20. 143 Maple St., Holyoke. holyokestpatricksroadrace.org

SOUTH BOSTON ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE Coming off of a two-year break, the century-old South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to run from Broadway Station to Farragut Road. While St. Patrick takes center stage, the parade also commemorates Evacuation Day, marking the day that the British army retreated from Boston in 1776. March 20, 1 p.m. Free. South Boston. southbostonparade.org

