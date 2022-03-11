Q. Some time ago, I set up a profile for myself on Match. I got a wink from this guy who lived in my area. He looked interesting, so I sent him a note and I introduced myself. We messaged a few times and then he sent me his number and said we could text. We texted back and forth for weeks and then we had our first date. The reason there was a delay for that first date was that he had been working out of town for a few weeks (that is what he told me). He moved in with his parents after he finished that job. He told me that since he lived in a valley (in his parents’ house), he couldn’t get a signal on his cellphone, so he had to go up a hill to call me. I asked him why didn’t he call me on the landline and he said he didn’t have a landline.

Anyway, I had my first date with him — a movie. He had to go to the bathroom twice (the first time was halfway through the movie, and the second time was at the end of the movie). I’m not sure if these two bathroom trips were a bad sign, but I just thought maybe he did have to go to the bathroom. After he came out of the bathroom the second time, we walked outside and I told him to feel free to text me. He texted me that night when I got home and said that he wanted to see me again.

For the next three weeks, he called and texted. He asked me — a few times — if I would like to go out again, and I told him yes, and then I asked him what day. This is when he started talking about something else. He never answered with a day or time. I became very confused. After three weeks, he still continued to call and text me, and a few times he asked me about going out again and I told him yes, but then when I asked what day he told me we should just play it by ear.

Let me add that during some of these calls, he had his two nephews with him when he went outside to call me. And when they are with him, he talks very little to me on the phone and he is mostly talking to them. Eventually, the communication ended when he sent me a text telling me his phone got disconnected, and he left his mailing address telling me to write him. I left my mailing address and told him to write me. So a few days later I got a letter from him in my mailbox, and then I mailed him a letter. After that, I didn’t hear back from him. I don’t understand why he called me and texted me for three months after the first date if he didn’t want a second date. What was the point of all of this? Why would someone call and text someone for three months if they didn’t like someone?

A. Theories on why this man wanted to text and call for three months without having a second date:

1. He’s not in a good place to date but can’t admit that to himself.

2. He has a partner already and maybe called them from the bathroom. Twice.

3. Those kids are not his nephews. They are his kids and he didn’t want to tell you.

4. He does this with a lot of people and keeps them on a list of options for the future.

I’m sure we can come up with more theories, including “he’s a secret agent” or something like that. But it sort of doesn’t matter which one is right. The lesson here is that if someone can’t make a real plan to see you a second time, you should leave them alone. If they seem satisfied with texts and calls, you have to walk away because that’s not enough.

That’s the mystery to me, to be clear. I’m less interested in why he sat on this for three months, and more focused on why you kept giving him chance after chance, always willing to wait, even taking pen to paper to keep this going. I’m sure he was charming by phone, and maybe you stuck around just to see how far he’d take this, but no more of that. Who cares what someone’s doing if they’re not showing up for you?

I’m sure he did like you. You don’t talk to someone unless you like their company. But that’s meaningless if he can’t do more than call and text. Don’t give him any more of your time. Detective work on this will get you nowhere.

A last thought: I have absolutely had to go to the bathroom twice during some long Marvel movies. I held it during the new Batman. I’m just saying that part of this might be that movies are too long these days.

READERS RESPOND:

I thought this exhaustive narrative couldn’t get any worse, but then the grand finale arrived ... corresponding via letters. It may have seemed romantic in the Victorian Age, but ... the real question LW isn’t why he strung you along, but why you feel your prospects are so limited that you’d tolerate it? Work on your self-esteem and confidence.

Lives with mom. Can’t afford his own phone bill.

He’s married. He considered cheating on his wife, but the logistics became too much to overcome.

The problem with spending an awful lot of time texting before meeting is that you build up an investment in some person you’ve invented in your head. Then when the real world shatters that illusion — which it always does — you’re left facing the reality instead of the fantasy.

“Why would someone call and text someone for three months if they didn’t like someone?” Because he’s a jerk. It doesn’t matter why. I’m sorry you got strung along; it has nothing to do with you and everything to do with him. People who want to see you want to see you. So now you know, if he hems and haws, throw him back.

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.