For the Jane Austen Society of North America, there’s always something (new) about Jane

The organization, also known as JASNA, currently fosters more than 5,000 members and 80 regional chapters across the US and Canada — from Maine to Arkansas to Saskatchewan. Each group of dedicated Janeites (as Austen acolytes are commonly called) commit their time to a range of events and programming that spread the good word of the “Pride and Prejudice” scribe — gathering for lectures, conferences, and group tours to England. Upcoming, the Massachusetts JASNA chapter will meet via Zoom on March 13 to host a lecture from Wellesley professor emeritus Timothy Peltason on “Writing the Life of Feelings in Persuasion.”

According to the members of the Jane Austen Society of North America, a multi-chapter fan club for the renowned 18th-century English novelist, their meetups are the kind where introductions are never needed. “We’re bound to one another by our love of Austen’s novels,” explained member Neil Kulick of Newton. “There are few things better than coming together to discuss books you love with like-minded companions.”

The roots of JASNA date back to the 1970s, according to Juliet McMaster, an Austen scholar and professor of English literature at the University of Alberta, who was present at the creation. She recalls that Joan Austen-Leigh, a descendant of the Austen family, joined forces with two fellow aficionados, J. David Grey and Henry Burke, to create a North American version of the English Jane Austen Society, a platform to hold up the author’s work. As worded by a copy of the official invite preserved by McMaster, the inaugural meeting in New York City was issued to “‘talk Jane’ with others similarly afflicted.” The New Yorker covered the 100-attendee event with a “Talk of the Town” mention that began: “Some people who like Jane Austen got together the other evening.”

Today, the Massachusetts chapter of JASNA has more than 200 members and meets five times a year, including a festive Jane Austen birthday party each December. Annual memberships range from $20-$45, and meetups consist of lectures and performances largely centered on deepening members’ understanding of Austen’s work and life.

“Once I started attending meetings, I began to learn so much more about her novels that enhanced my understanding of them, including the social history of the time period and her distinctive writing style,” said 20-year veteran member Jill Crowley of Bolton.

For some members, the organization serves to bridge academia and enthusiasm. JASNA Massachusetts Regional Co-coordinator Marcia Folsom, professor of literature emeritus at Wheelock College, believes membership not only supports her scholarly achievements but also her social ones. “[My involvement has] been important to my achievement as an Austen scholar,” she said. “Perhaps more important to me have been the friendships I’ve formed with people who have a wide range of reasons for getting involved with Austen beyond the scholarly.”

And for others, it’s all about Jane Awesome. “The local meetings continue to be a revelation, with every possible way to enjoy, appreciate, and indulge in Jane Austen,” said Leslie Nyman of Pelham, who first learned about JASNA during a pilgrimage to the Jane Austen’s House museum in the village of Chawton in England. “Every time I come away with new insight into the six novels. It never gets old.”

While united by a love for Austen, the Massachusetts group encourages prospective members (and Austen neophytes) to attend a meeting or two before they commit to the annual fee. Following Peltason’s March “Persuasion” event, the group will host Roger Moore of Vanderbilt University on May 15 for a virtual lecture and discussion on “Mansfield Park.”

