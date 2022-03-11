Where to eat outside with kids

In the spirit of warmer weather and renewed normalcy, here are a bunch of kid-friendly patios opening in the coming weeks. As always, check in first with the restaurant to confirm availability — if we’ve learned nothing else over the past two years, it’s that these things are always subject to change.

It’s almost patio season! Many local restaurants introduce their outdoor dining situations on April 1, which makes it easier for those of us who are a bit nervous about eating inside to visit. Where do you stand on that? Many of my friends with unvaccinated kids aren’t ready to go inside; those who have older kids are wading back into the indoor scene. My husband and I have been indoors twice this week, and it felt both surreal and like no time had passed at all.

A&B

A good bet if you’re heading to TD Garden, A&B has tacos, ribs, burgers, flatbreads, and a heated patio. 115 Beverly St., Boston, 857-449-2251, www.anbkitchen.com

The Barking Crab

Everyone’s favorite downtown seafood party resurfaces for the season with their large outdoor tent opening by April 1. 88 Sleeper St., Boston, 617-426-2722, www.barkingcrab.com

Bianca

I love this kid-friendly restaurant in Chestnut Hill not only because it’s next to the Container Store, but also because it has something for everyone: sushi (Tim and Nancy Cushman also run O Ya downtown), delicious salads, pastas, wood-fired pizza, burgers, and a full kids’ menu that includes introductory sushi (cukes and avocado), and a hi-lo cheeseburger (wagyu beef, but topped with American cheese). 47 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, 857-576-8300, www.biancachestnuthill.com

Buttermilk & Bourbon

I have a soft spot (or many soft spots, after too many biscuits) for this New Orleans-style restaurant, which has a Back Bay location but also a super-easy one in Watertown, with tons of parking. I’m told their patio is now open. Beignets, honey-glazed biscuits smeared with cinnamon butter, buttermilk fried chicken … You get the idea. 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown, 857-760-7128, www.buttermilkbourbon.com

Casa Verde

Jamaica Plain’s family-friendly taqueria plans to open their patio by April 1, with luscious queso dip, nachos, and tacos ranging from yuca and tofu to fried chicken and spicy grilled shrimp — plus my kids’ go-to: quesadillas. To drink? Perhaps a watermelon shrub mocktail. Sister restaurant Tres Gatos (470 Centre St.) opens their patio on April 1, too. 711 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-477-9977, www.casaverdejp.com

Citizen Public House

This tavern behind Fenway park opens a patio for the first time this year (partially enclosed for rainy days); it should be ready by April 1. Settle in for chili, burgers, meatball sliders, and even a whole roasted pig if you’re dining with a group. 1330 Boylston St., Boston, 617-450-9000, www.citizenpub.com

Dorchester Brewing

Beer for the adults and barbecue for all ages from M&M: baked mac-and-cheese, cornbread, loaded fries, brisket, ribs, and much more. 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Dorchester, 617-307-7674, www.dorchesterbrewing.com

Sit outside beginning April 1 at High Street Place, Boston's newest food hall. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

High Street Place

Boston’s newest food hall has a little bit of everything: Mamaleh’s for Jewish deli; Gorgeous Gelato (for gorgeous gelato); Haley Jane’s fried chicken. Sit outside beginning on April 1, and order from the comfort of your table — no need to traipse from vendor to vendor. 100 High St., Boston, www.highstreetplace.com

Lola Burger

If you find yourself in the Seaport, stop into Lola for fried pickles, burgers, hot dogs, and 24-ounce shakes. Maybe even indulge small gourmands with fries topped with foie gras. 11 Fan Pier Blvd., Boston, 617-936-3170, www.lolaburger.com

PlantPub

If you need a sly way to get your kids to eat their veggies, head to Kendall Square for a plant-based menu of cauliflower barbecue wings, wild mushroom truffle pizza, and soft-serve from former Harvest chef Mary Dumont. 675 West Kendall St., Cambridge, 617-714-5452, www.plantpub.com

Publico Street Bistro

From sliders to grilled cheese to pizza, there’s a little bit of something for everyone here. Their street-facing patio debuts by April 1. 11 Dorchester St., Boston, 617-622-5700, www.publicoboston.com

Sweet Cheeks

Tiffani Faison runs this barbecue parlor in the Fenway, with buttermilk fried chicken, ribs, and mac-and-cheese. The patio is big (60 seats), and there’s even a TV. It’s slated to open by April 1. 1381 Boylston St. in the Fenway; 617-266-1300; www.sweetcheeksq.com

Stillwater

Comfort food is the theme here, from countless varieties of macaroni and cheese to buttery biscuits to crème brûlée made with peanut butter and jelly. Why not? 120 Kingston St., Boston, 617-936-3079, www.stillwaterboston.com

Time Out Market Boston

Their patio is open now: Order via app from Union Square Donuts, Taqueria el Barrio, Gelato & Chill, and lots more. Fills up quick, though; on weekends, I suggest arriving by 11 a.m. to snag a good seat. 401 Park Drive, 978-393-8088, www.timeoutmarket.com/boston

Yellow Door Taqueria

Their tacos (I like the scallop with prickly-pear molasses; my 11-year-old has polished off the fried pork belly) are creative and tasty. Street-facing patios open on April 1, with a larger one in the South End coming later this spring. 2297 Dorchester Ave., Boston, 857-267-4201; 354 Harrison Ave., Boston, 857-239-9276, www.yellowdoortaqueria.com

Phew! What’d I miss? Where are your favorites? Tell me! Happy eating, happy drinking, happy warm weather, and hopefully happier days ahead.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.