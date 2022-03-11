Blind date: ‘After our date he was going line dancing’

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Outside with friends and family

NATE B.: 38 / emergency department tech

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Helping others

HIS PERFECT MATE: Avril Lavigne, as a teacher

1 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, AMESBURY AND CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE

BASIC ADDITION

Jessica I’ve read Cupid for years and have applied a few times. I thought it would be a fun experience with nothing to lose.

Nate A co-worker sent me the link and persuaded me to sign up.

Jessica I got ready as though it were an in-person date — did my hair and makeup. I started sipping my cocktail before I logged on.

Advertisement

Nate I was a little nervous with it being on Zoom. We were introduced and began talking. I could see her house was clean and very cute.

Jessica He seemed pretty laid back with the situation. I generally like when guys have facial hair and Nate had a nice beard.

Nate I noticed her long brown hair. I thought she was pretty.

CANCELING OUT

Jessica We talked about where we live, and about his dog, Abigail. I love when pets have people names.

Nate It seemed like [we were] fishing for things to talk about. Honestly, we seemed like complete opposites.

Jessica I like sunshine and being outside as much as I can, and Nate said he prefers the winter months. Nate has been to every state except Hawaii. Funny enough, Hawaii is my favorite state and I’ve been there a number of times.

Nate It was a little alarming to me that she grew up and still lived in the same town and worked at the high school she attended, as I have lived all over the world. One thing that I have learned, though, is not to get hung up on small items like this.

Advertisement

Jessica I ordered the sausage tortellini from Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar. It’s one of my favorite dishes, and it was delicious. I also had a to-go Bloody Mary.

Nate I did not order anything to eat.

Jessica Nate was easy enough to talk to. Our conversation had a good give-and-take, and thankfully didn’t ever feel like an interview. He said that after our date he was going line dancing, which I thought sounded like a lot of fun.

Nate I was comfortable, and stayed the same throughout.

SOLVING THE EQUATION

Jessica I encouraged him to finish his homework so he could go line dancing, then waved and said, “Nice to meet you,” and logged off.

Nate About an hour into it, I decided to end it so we did not run out of things to talk about.

Jessica He asked me, “What happens now?” I explained that we could exchange info or just say goodbye. He left it up to me, and I said that I was open to meeting in person, so we exchanged numbers.

Nate We talked about whether we should exchange information or not. We decided to possibly meet up when she got back from vacation.

Jessica I’m open to it. I’d like to meet in person to see what’s really there.

Nate Possibly; it may not hurt to see if there is a connection in person, or at least chat more to learn about her.

Advertisement

POST-MORTEM

Jessica / B

Nate / B

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.