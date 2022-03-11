Five things to do in and around Boston, March 14-20

Immerse yourself in Celtic music at the St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn, a celebration of Irish song and dance with six shows at five venues. Performances will be held in Rockport, Worcester, New Bedford, Somerville, and Beverly, with virtual options available. In-person tickets from $25. Times and prices vary. celticsojournlive.com

Opens Friday

Improv & Hip-Hop

Looking to mix things up? Head to Emerson Colonial Theatre for Freestyle Love Supreme, the award-winning improvised show developed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale. The musical comedy includes audience interaction. Runs through April 2. Times vary. Tickets from $49.75. emersoncolonialtheatre.com

Friday

Stars of Guitar

Top guitarists join Johnny A., of Yardbirds fame, at The Cabot in Beverly for the Johnny A. Guitar Summit. Gary Hoey and Coco Montoya will be among the musicians performing on a night that promises to rock. 8 p.m. Tickets from $39.50. thecabot.org

Friday

Musical Traditions

Musical ensembles La Donna Musicale and Rumbarroco present I am Black & Beautiful: Morenas in Iberoamerica, a celebration of Black women in Ibero-American musical tradition through song and poetry, at the Church of the Covenant in Boston. 7 p.m. Tickets from $20, with discounts available for those with lower incomes. rumbarroco.org

Sunday

St. Patrick’s Day Fun

After a two-year hiatus, Boston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Southie! Hosted by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the spectacle starts at the Broadway MBTA station at 1 p.m. and travels down Broadway. Free. Visit southbostonparade.org for details.

