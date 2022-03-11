Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I enjoyed the insightful piece by Dr. Barrett Rollins, whose wife is, to quote him, “a major animal lover” (“Goodbye, Mr. Cluck,” January 9). Sadly, I have never had a pet. When I was 5 years old, I brought home a black kitten — but my mother would not let me keep it. As a reader — and a writer — I loved “the fowl in our foyer.” I hope Rollins will keep those Connections essays coming!

Braintree

A cancer diagnosis is obviously an incredible heavy load to carry. Being an oncologist must make it like a double-edged sword. As someone who walked the path, I understand why Rollins’s wife kept her diagnosis from him. I’m guessing that out of her love for him she didn’t want to burden him, and had hoped to keep their lives as “normal” as possible for as long as possible. Thanks for sharing this wonderful story of healing.

Amazing!!

Advertisement

posted on bostonglobe.com

Chicken biology must have evolved since the days of my youth in Tulsa, Oklahoma. We had chickens. My youthful chore was to collect the eggs. I was taught the way to distinguish girl chickens from boys was by the “comb” atop their heads. The “Mr. Cluck” pictured looks like a rooster, or “boy” chicken, to me, though the Connections author said it was a girl. Chicken times, it seems, must be a’changin’.

Carmen Fields

Needham

Model Behavior

Marianne Jacobbi’s “Role Models Aren’t Just for the Young” (Perspective, January 23) confirmed the continuing positive impact my father has had on my life. He was a self-made man who came to America in 1939. The Nazis and their collaborators murdered the Jews in Latvia so the only people of that large family who survived were my father and his brother, who also left the country. My father was persistent and resourceful. I always tried to make him proud of me. He once said that I did things he could never do. I realized it was his unconditional love and financial support that gave me the freedom to do those things. One of those achievements was serving on the President’s Commission on the Holocaust and the first US Holocaust Memorial Council. My father perpetuated a powerful legacy through his resilience. It doesn’t get better than that.

Advertisement

Steven A. Ludsin

East Hampton, New York

In my mid-80s, I find that my role models now are people 30-40 years younger who are brilliant in their fields and see the world in an open and inclusive way.

Barbara Miranda

Belmont

An elderly role model who leads by example is one of life’s greatest blessings. Strength, faith, and a solid moral compass are the intangible gifts that my family and I inherited from our Irish grandmother. She lived to be 96 and always surrounded herself with children. How lucky am I to have called her my dearest friend? This piece gives me a reminder to honor her legacy and to continue her traditions of embracing the simplest pleasures of life, especially during these most difficult times.

Morning lark

posted on bostonglobe.com

I always remember the simple, little, unassuming phrases uttered by my role models. Never know when and how you can change a person’s life.

greyman

posted on bostonglobe.com

Food for Thought

Thanks to Zaiyi Jiang for the heartwarming Connections about her mother’s love, manifested in the offering of food (“Dumpling Therapy,” January 23). With her nimble hands, she put together loving wishes for the author during her chemotherapy. Food is love, and we can only guess that those fragrant dumplings, made with care and concern and sent with the writer, boosted her immune system in ways we may never be able to measure. Only Jiang will always know their magic. This story brought back memories of a wonderful friend who originated from the Philippines, and taught me to make spring rolls from scratch. She lives far away, yet the memories of sharing food and learning her traditional recipes will always be a part of me.

Advertisement

Elaine Ermanski

Sutton

As a subscriber to the Globe for 30-plus years, it was nice to see an immigrant, minority story. As an immigrant, as a non-white person, I often don’t see myself in the stories in the Globe. I commend you for including stories like “Dumpling Therapy.” With so many Asians, Indians, African immigrants, and others in the community, it would fare well for the Globe to be inclusive and strive to have diversity in the stories it publishes. “Dumpling Therapy” was refreshing, to say the least.

Megha Joshi

Winchester

On the Menu

With that hair and Guy Fieri’s over-the-top delivery, I was all ready to hate Triple D — but I’m a fan (“The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Effect,” January 23)! What I love about him on the show is that he finds something positive to say about every dish — wild and sometimes questionable creations that people have poured their hearts and creativity into. Nice to see that kind of support.

Advertisement

ChrisFromJP

posted on bostonglobe.com

Haters are gonna hate, but Fieri really helps many small businesses, and has shown us some great dishes. I’ve had inspiration for some of my home cooking from what I’ve seen on DDD, too.

AL5000

posted on bostonglobe.com

I travel extensively for work. My “go to” is to check the Triple D listings to see if he has shot nearby where I am and if so, that’s where I go (and take guests). I have never been disappointed.

sharkboy

posted on bostonglobe.com

Freedom Fighters

The hatred and harassment that the Cambodian community was subjected to after they fled the Killing Fields of Cambodia is disgraceful (“That’s When Paul Ratha Yem Organized his Community to Fight Back,” January 30). Are the people who harassed these new immigrants aware that their own families came to these shores seeking a better life? When immigrants came to what is now the United States, they spoke different languages, worshiped in a different manner, and enjoyed different cultural milestones or food. This compelling story is a reminder that we should remember our immigrant past and respect each other’s backgrounds.

Edwin Andrews

Malden

Freedom is not free: It takes courageous men and women like Paul Ratha Yem and Gail Suyemoto to help bring the promise of America closer to reality.

Advertisement

AnotherWay

posted on bostonglobe.com

Yem’s courageous, loving, and determined efforts of many years, along with those of other Cambodian leaders, have paid off. This is a story of the type of triumph that has made America a stronger, if still very imperfect, country. It represents the best of the American experience. My appreciation of Paul Ratha Yem and author Kevin G. Andrade is immense.

Hablando

posted on bostonglobe.com

Appetite for Change?

If the general public had any idea of the struggles restaurants go through on a daily basis (pre-COVID), they would be kinder and more understanding (“For Restaurants, Our Best Isn’t Enough. We Need Help,” January 30). We chose this thing of ours and we will survive through it, but the scars will remain. As for [New York Mayor Eric Adams] and those who call us “burger flippers,” some employees may be low skilled, I’d like to see them try two weeks on the line. Most would be heading for the hills.

Michael Shammas

Ashland

I’m glad Will Gilson wrote this Perspective and I hope he can hold on. I have many friends who are in the restaurant business — working in every different job — and I know how they’re feeling: often demoralized and sad. I’ll admit, since the pandemic, we do not go out as often; we see it as a risk.

djmb

posted on bostonglobe.com

Americans simply can’t afford to dine out as often as they have grown accustomed to in the past 30 years. When I was growing up in 1960s middle-class New England, my family rarely went out to eat, except for special occasions. Maybe an occasional takeout pizza or a burger at Friendly’s. With the erosion of purchasing power since 1980 and the rise in the cost of housing, there isn’t enough left to eat out all the time. Aside from the effects of the pandemic, the restaurant industry will have to recognize this and adjust.

Maghoutz

posted on bostonglobe.com

If people don’t feel it’s safe to go to restaurants, then they won’t go to restaurants. You can fix this by...actually making the situation safer. Vaccine mandates, and other health mandates, can help do this, but they aren’t a complete fix. They won’t convince everyone to go to a restaurant. Understand that this is all out of everyone’s control, and there is no fix until COVID numbers go down....Until then, the government can help various industries weather this storm.

Sigmund-Fraud

posted on bostonglobe.com

At the end of the day, though, these are private businesses and market conditions have changed. Things are not going to be identical to the pre-pandemic days anytime soon, if ever, and the restaurant capacity that we’ve been overbuilding for years is now completely indefensible.

brock_beefslab

posted on bostonglobe.com

Thank you to Will for writing an excellent piece. I’m a bit of a foodie, and I want my favorite restaurants and the places that will become my favorites to survive. I wish I could afford to eat in a restaurant or eat takeout every day if that’s what it takes. But I can’t. I also would like to know that the burden of saving an industry is not just on its customers or employees right now. My town is better because of its restaurants. Boston is better because of its restaurants.

TheOtherDevilDog

posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.