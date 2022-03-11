For sale: Homes that have round features

LOT SIZE .23 acres

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR $230,000 in 1995

PROS An elegant round porch with turned posts welcomes visitors to this 1896 Queen Anne Victorian. Left of the foyer, the round sitting room features an ornate (and curved!) cast-iron radiator, while the living room at right includes a stained-glass window. Past the dining room, warmed by a tiled gas fireplace, the remodeled kitchen features granite counters with dramatic veins, a Thermador range, and a farmhouse sink. A new half bath and laundry room features glass tiled floors, while a mudroom leads out to a back patio and garage with loft. The second floor features three bedrooms, a new bath, and a south-facing deck. The top floor holds another bath and two more bedrooms, one with a window seat. CONS Square footage includes basement.

$1,224,900

24 TEMPLE STREET / WINTHROP

SQUARE FEET 2,900

LOT SIZE 0.15 acres

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2 full, 2 half

LAST SOLD FOR $700,000 in 2007

PROS This 1900 Victorian with a round tower sits half a block from the ocean. Left of the foyer (an elegant affair with marble fireplace, grand staircase, and nearby powder room), the living room features a fireplace, round alcove, and hardwood floors with inlays. French doors off the dining room open to a family room. The kitchen includes a 48-inch Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge, granite counters, and an island. Sliders open to a deck with an in-ground pool below. The second floor holds a family bath plus three bedrooms with hardwood floors, one with a private bath and water views. Two more bedrooms, one with a turret alcove, comprise the third floor. There’s laundry and a half bath in the basement. CONS No garage; upstairs baths are a bit dated.

