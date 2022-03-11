58-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Quincy

A 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Quincy early Friday morning, police said.
At 6:08 a.m. Quincy police wrote on Facebook that the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
“Newport Ave is CLOSED from Holbrook Rd to the West Squantum Street overpass as our Crash Reconstruction Unit investigates,” police wrote. “Please seek an alternate route.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
