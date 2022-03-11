Americans stressed about inflation, Ukraine war on two-year pandemic anniversary, survey says

The APA released the survey results Friday on the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s global pandemic designation for COVID-19 , under the ominous headline “Money, inflation, war pile on to nation stuck in COVID-19 survival mode.”

The survey, the APA said in a statement, was initially conducted by the Harris Poll between Feb. 7 and Feb. 14, with 3,012 adults responding. However, pollsters added questions about Ukraine between March 1 and March 3, following the outbreak of war, according to the statement.

According to the annual survey, which the APA first launched in 2007, 87 percent of respondents listed rising prices from inflation as a top stressor, followed by 81 percent who cited supply chain issues, 81 percent who cited global uncertainty, and 80 percent who selected Russia’s invasion.

“Moreover, 69% of adults reported they are worried the invasion of Ukraine is going to lead to nuclear war, and that they fear that we are at the beginning stages of World War III,” the statement said.

On the fiscal front, the APA said Americans are “bracing for economic hardship.”

The 87 percent of respondents who cited price hikes from inflation as a stressor marked the “highest proportion of adults” across all stressors since 2007, according to the statement.

The APA also noted that 65 percent of respondents in February cited money as a source of stress, up from 57 percent in February 2021, and half of all adults cited housing costs, up from 46 percent last year.

The pain hasn’t been evenly distributed among racial groups, according to the APA.

The statement said 75 percent of Latino respondents and 67 percent of Black participants listed money as a significant stressor, compared to 63 percent of whites and 57 percent of Asian respondents. The breakdown for adults reporting housing costs as a stressor was 62 percent of Latino respondents and 57 percent of Black participants, compared to 47 percent of Asian respondents and 45 percent of whites, per the statement.

The study noted that sustained “survival mode gives way to entrenched unhealthy behavior and health consequences.”

Twenty-three percent of respondents, the statement said, reported drinking more alcohol during the pandemic to cope with stress, while 47 percent reported being less active than they’d like during the pandemic, and 58 percent said they’d experienced undesired weight changes.

Among those who gained more weight than desired, the statement said, “the average amount of weight gained was 26 pounds, with a median of 15 pounds. On the other hand, the average amount of weight lost among those who lost more than they wanted to was 27 pounds, with a median of 15 pounds.”

Compounding matters, the APA said, is uneven access to mental health supports.

“With the burdens of missed events, strained relationships and uncertainty about the future, Americans are beginning to see the many benefits of mental health support, yet many struggle to break through barriers to access,” the statement said.

Just 20 percent of respondents said they’ve received treatment from a mental health professional since the pandemic started, yet 80 percent of that cohort said they benefited from the help, the APA said.

And among those who haven’t received mental health services, 18 percent said they’d be interested in supports, the statement said. Among that smaller group, the APA said, 45 percent cited provider access as a barrier, in terms of location, timing, and provider capacity.

But more than a quarter of respondents, the statement said, reported that “the thought of reaching out for help is too overwhelming, while around one in five noted that they do not know how to find a mental health professional (21%), they have concerns about privacy (20%), they do not think their problems are serious enough to warrant help (20%), or they have concerns about stigma or other people finding out (18%).”

The study said 59 percent of Latino respondents said they could’ve used more emotional support since the pandemic began, compared to 53 percent of white participants.

Dr. Georges C. Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, also highlighted racial and economic inequities in a separate statement Friday to mark the two-year anniversary of the WHO global pandemic designation.

“We emphasize the need for health interventions that address the inequities that COVID-19 exposed, disparities of care in communities of color and lower-income Americans that led to higher rates of infection and deaths,” Benjamin said.

The past two years, Benjamin said, have been “sobering” for everyone.

“My hope is that we reflect both on what we have gone through and where we are going, acknowledging public health has never been more important to our nation’s health,” Benjamin said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.