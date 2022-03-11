An owl trapped in a soccer net is freed, and lives to see another day

On Feb. 22, police were called after an owl got tangled up in a soccer net at the Wood End Elementary School in Reading . Officers Joshua Graciale and Benjamin Woodward, along with an officer from the Massachusetts Environmental Police, worked together to free the owl from the netting. Reading police shared a photo of the owl on Facebook and reported that once it was freed, it didn’t appear to be suffering from any injuries and flew away.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

UNWELCOME SNACKING

At 5:49 p.m. March 3, Bridgewater police got a call from a restaurant on Route 28 where a verbal altercation was occurring between a customer and an employee. Police located the customer and issued him a no trespass order. Police later tweeted that the customer said the “argument was over him eating chips from a bag” inside the restaurant.

WELL, THAT NARROWS IT DOWN

At 1:15 p.m. Feb. 26, Acton police received a call from a man who had just lost his wallet. He told police that the last time he saw the wallet was on the roof of his car, and he’d covered a lot of ground since. “He lost his wallet somewhere between Acton, Concord, Waltham, and Newton,” the log entry stated. “If located, please call owner.”

MONEY GOES MISSING

On Jan. 29, a woman called Wilmington police to report that she misplaced envelopes containing approximately $2,800 in cash. “She is going to retrace her steps,” the log entry stated.

ANYONE LOSE MONEY IN WOBURN?

Someone lost a lot of money in Woburn, and police are hoping to find that person. On Feb. 8, Woburn police wrote on Facebook that anyone who lost “a large sum of money” in Woburn over the past year should contact Lieutenant David Magee at 781-933-1212 Ext. 4817. “Details on the amount, date, and the location where the money was found are being withheld for obvious reasons,” police wrote on Facebook. “Please call if you believe the found money is yours.”

