Boston Latin School head will step down

Skerritt made history in 2017 when she took on the job, becoming the first person of color to lead the nation’s oldest public school. It also marked a homecoming for Skerritt, a BLS alum who previously worked as a teacher there before ascending to the central offices in the BPS and eventually landing a district leadership role in Washington, D.C.

“I make this announcement with a heavy heart, but one full of hope about what lies ahead,” Skerritt wrote in a letter to families Friday that was obtained by the Globe. “The responsibility of leading and stewarding this community full of beautiful people with vibrant minds and tremendous promise has been an enormous honor.”

The headmaster of Boston Latin School, Rachel Skerritt, announced Friday she is stepping down at the end of this school year after five years on the job.

Skerritt guided BLS through turbulent times as the school grappled with fallout from allegations of racial discrimination that several students raised just before Skerritt’s hiring, and more recently faced myriad challenges during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has asked questions of all of us in different ways,” she wrote. “We have endured a two-year stretch of heightened awareness of the importance of physical and emotional well-being and a greater appreciation for the foundation that community and family provide as we weather great challenges.

“Like most of you, I have been trying to do my best each day while also pondering the direction of my own life, keeping my responsibility to my family and to this school community at the forefront of my thinking,” Sherritt continued.

She said she would work toward a smooth transition for a new leader, and noted that she was proud of all the schools accomplishments, including students excelling in the classroom, on the theatrical stage and the athletic fields, and in extracurricular activities, such as Mock Trial, Model UN, MathCounts, and Mingus Festival.

“I am inspired by the way they live our mission as responsible and engaged global citizens, contributing to their communities in countless ways,” she wrote. “Guided by our team of talented faculty and staff members who thoughtfully nurture their learning and personal growth, our students’ achievements humble us and motivate us every day. These points of Boston Latin School pride will flourish in the years ahead, just as they have over the centuries of our accomplished history, but now is the right time for transition.”

Skerritt’s departure comes as a number of school leaders are stepping down amid the pandemic, including Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

