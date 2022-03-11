Brockton student is honored for his poem ‘A Different Black’

It’s no small deal. On Power Poetry’s website , the organization is described as the “world’s first and largest mobile poetry community for youth.” It is an open forum where young people can post their work, and it currently has over 200,000 submissions.

Del’or Ehade, a 17-year-old senior from Brockton at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School, has been named “Emerging Poet” by the online youth poetry organization Power Poetry.

Ehade has been writing throughout his time at Southeastern, which is located in South Easton. He recently discovered his talent for poetry during a class called “Facing History” with his teacher James Fernandes.

Advertisement

“Basically, poetry makes me want to express my own views based on the environments around me,” said Ehade.

In the Facing History class, students explore themes of identity, and one of the assignments is to create slam poetry. According to Fernandes, Ehade’s poem “A Different Black,” for which he won the certificate, “brought the class to tears.”

“Through his poetry he’s exploring who he is or what is his place in the world, and taking a different spin on stereotypes,” Fernandes said.

In the poem, Ehade explores his identity as a Black person and where he fits into his community. He writes:

“I became the victim of the melancholy shadow, like there are ghosts that haunt me. As I roamed in the shadow I started to question myself; Is different a good word? Or is it just a metaphor? Until I stopped with an answer. Maybe I am just a myth. Maybe I am alone. Maybe I am just a different boy, a different black.”

Through his shop class with Christopher Crossen-Sills, a video production instructor at Southeastern, Ehade explored monologue writing and was introduced to creative writing.

“Del’or has always gravitated towards writing, while in my class he’s always moved towards that, so poetry is really a natural extension for him,” said Crossen-Sills.

Advertisement

Ehade’s teachers said they encouraged him to submit his work for outside recognition.

“I searched up how I could get a poetry scholarship, and I found Power Poetry,” he said. The certificate he received from Power Poetry did not include a scholarship, but Ehade hopes the recognition could lead to new opportunities in the future.

When the organization got back to him in an e-mail awarding him the title “One of the Top Emerging Poets of 2021,″ Ehade was delighted. “I had no idea what it was at first, but it made me feel proud.”

According to the school’s principal, Leslie Weckesser, once Ehade opened up his school computer and saw the certificate, he came running to show her.

“We were very proud of Del’or, and this poem, and we’re glad that this organization recognized how good it is and how good he is,” said Fernandes. “He’s really a role model for the rest of the students in the class.”

Ehade is not sure whether he will pursue poetry after he graduates from Southeastern, but his teachers believe he’ll do well.

“I think he’s going to be great at whatever he decides to tackle,” said Fernandes. “The world is his oyster.”

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.