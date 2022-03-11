Brown University lifts mask mandate, makes COVID-19 testing optional for undergraduates

“Given high campus compliance with vaccination requirements and declining numbers of reported positive test results, we are comfortable making these changes next week,” read the email , which was sent to the Brown community.

Undergraduate students also won’t have to be tested regularly for COVID-19, according to the university. Undergraduates were previously required to take two COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per week since the beginning of the spring semester due to the surge caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

PROVIDENCE — Brown University is shedding its mask mandates for students and employees starting Monday, according to an email sent Friday by Russell Carey, executive vice president of planning and policy.

Carey suggested that students and employees should carry a well-fitting surgical KN95, KF94, or N95 mask for any situations that will require a mask and to fight against seasonal colds and the flu, but said this personal choice “should be respected.”

“As with vaccination status, no one should ask another individual about their personal choice to wear a mask,” he wrote Friday.

Brown announced last year it would require COVID-19 vaccines — including booster shots —for all employees and students who would be on campus or engage in any level of in-person instruction.

Those with a medical or religious exemption, however, will still have to test twice per week and wear a mask indoors, said Carey.

From March 3 to March 9, only 38 students reported positive test results on campus. Approximately 31 Brown students were in isolation on campus or in designated isolation housing off-campus as of Friday, wrote Carey. In that same time frame, five employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Rhode Island has largely scrappedits indoor mask mandate, which excludes health care settings and public transportation, where masks are still mandated by the federal government. Federal officials extended the requirement for masks on planes and public transportation for one more month — through mid-April — on Thursday.

