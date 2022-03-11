Chanel store on Newbury Street robbed by thieves who used car to smash through windows

A group of thieves used a car early Friday to smash their way into the Chanel store on Newbury Street, where they grabbed merchandise and then fled in a waiting vehicle, Boston police said.
At least one of the suspects drove the car directly into the store, located at 6 Newbury St. around 4:30 a.m., smashing through plate glass windows and window frames until the vehicle was fully inside the store, police said.
A total of two suspects then went into the store, grabbed an undetermined amount of merchandise from shelves before running outside onto Newbury Street where they jumped into a separate waiting vehicle and escaped, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police said Friday morning that the dollar value of the stolen items wasn’t immediately available.
No arrests were reported and police said they are continuing to investigate, including determining whether the car used as a battering ram was reported stolen.
This is a developing story that will be updated if more information becomes available.
