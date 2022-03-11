Chanel store on Newbury Street robbed by thieves who used car to smash through windows

A group of thieves used a car early Friday to smash their way into the Chanel store on Newbury Street, where they grabbed merchandise and then fled in a waiting vehicle, Boston police said.

At least one of the suspects drove the car directly into the store, located at 6 Newbury St. around 4:30 a.m., smashing through plate glass windows and window frames until the vehicle was fully inside the store, police said.

A total of two suspects then went into the store, grabbed an undetermined amount of merchandise from shelves before running outside onto Newbury Street where they jumped into a separate waiting vehicle and escaped, police said.