COVID-19, 2 years later: These 10 charts show the toll of the pandemic

Two years ago Friday, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic. In the long months since, the virus has taken an immense toll on communities around the world, and right here in Massachusetts. As we mark the grim second anniversary of the pandemic, here’s an overview of how public health agencies have sought to measure the immeasurable: Through cases counted, hospitalizations tracked, lives lost, and what those numbers tell us about the communities hit the hardest.



