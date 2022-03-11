Rashi School will host talk on helping families end ‘mealtime meltdown’

“The day-to-day challenges of feeding a family can feel overwhelming,” school admissions director Ilyssa Frey said about the upcoming program. The impact of the COVID pandemic has made eating well more complicated, Frey said, because of “altered schedules, anxiety, and time crunches.”

Titled “Families Eating Well,” the March 21 online presentation will focus on healthy eating skills, which the K-8 school described as an important life skill families can teach their children. The presentation is free of charge and open to the public.

The Rashi School, a Reform Jewish independent school in Dedham, will host a talk by registered dietician Stephanie Meyers, the author of an upcoming book on family mealtime issues.

The nutrition coordinator at the Zakim Center for Integrative Therapies and Healthy Living at Dana-Farber Institute, Meyers is the parent of two daughters attending The Rashi School. A former teacher in the graduate nutrition program at Boston University, she is also the author of the upcoming book “End the Mealtime Meltdown,” subtitled “Using the Table Talk Method to Free Your Family from Daily Struggles over Food and Picky Eating.”

Described by publisher New Harbinger Publications as the “good news [about] ways to help children explore new food — and restore some much-needed mealtime peace,” the book will be released in May.

Frey said the “Families Eating Well” presentation will offer “simple strategies to help kids eat well and improve mealtime dynamics in the home.” The discussion will include methods to engage children with new foods, deal with “food rejection,” and diffuse conflicts at the dinner table. A question-and-answer session will be included.

“Parents, guardians, and caretakers are invited to attend this Zoom-based program featuring practical guidance to nurture a lifetime of healthy eating,” Frey said.

Rashi’s head of school, Adam Fischer, said a program to reduce mealtime stressors is part of the school’s mission. “The mind, body, and spirit of the whole child is exactly what The Rashi School deals with,” he said. “We look for things that we can share with parents that may help them with their parenting.”

The presentation by Meyers will deal with “the kinds of things children need to overcome and be resilient,” Fischer said. “Meals bring up many issues – children and technology, screen time and social media. A healthy relationship with food is critical for children.”

“Families Eating Well” will take place virtually on Monday, March 21, from 7 to 8 p.m. Register at www.rashi.org/events-tours/. For more information call The Rashi School at 781-355-7317.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.