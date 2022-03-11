fb-pixel Skip to main content

Motorcyclist killed in crash with box truck on I-90 in Newton

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated March 11, 2022, 12 minutes ago

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with a box truck on Interstate 90 in Newton Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

Ben Vinson, 46, of Billerica, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said in a statement Friday.

The driver of the box truck, a 54-year-old Framingham man, was not injured in the crash.

State troopers responded to a report of the crash at 3:45 p.m. at the ramp from Route 128 to I-90 , the statement said.

The driver of the box truck and motorcyclist were heading in opposite directions on the ramp. Vinson apparently lost control of the motorcycle and crossed over the median into the front of the box truck, State Police said.

Weston fire and EMS also responded to the crash, the statement said.

The crash is under investigation.


Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

