North Shore Cancer Walk to end after three decades and $24 million raised

But that partnership eventually led to the merger of the organizations’ annual fund-raisers, according to an e-mail sent to North Shore Cancer Walk supporters on Tuesday.

The annual walk, held in Salem each June, helped fund the construction of the North Shore Cancer Center at Centennial Park in Peabody, which merged with the Massachusetts General Cancer Center in Danvers when it opened in 2009.

The North Shore Cancer Walk, which has raised more than $24 million for cancer care and the construction of modern treatment facilities over 31 years, will end and be incorporated into Massachusetts General Hospital’s annual Everyday Amazing Race fund-raising event, organizers said this week.

Advertisement

The walk also helps to fund cancer treatment at Salem Hospital, where Senior Vice President for Development Sara Andrews said it was logical for the organizations to work together to raise money.

“In light of our partnership with the Mass General Cancer Center and our shared commitment to this community, it makes sense to combine our fund-raising efforts for greater impact,” Andrews said in a statement released by the hospital. “While we are sad to see the North Shore Cancer WALK move out of Salem, we are excited about this opportunity to reach even more supporters of exceptional care.”

The 6.2 mile walk stepped off from Salem Willows, a waterfront park, and wound through the city’s historic downtown. Over the decades, the walk grew in popularity and financial impact.

Teams of walkers, including patients treated at the center, doctors, nurses and others took part in the annual event. Many wore T-shirts with clever names supporting people treated for cancer, or those with the names of those who died from the disease.

As the fund-raiser grew in scope and stature, public figures served as honorary chairs, including Boston Bruins all-star defenseman Ray Bourque and Jack Welch, the chief executive officer of General Electric Co., who grew up in Salem and died in 2020.

Advertisement

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the City of Salem and to each and every WALKer, sponsor, donor and supporter who helped to make the North Shore Cancer WALK a success for 31 years,” Andrews said.

Organizers encourage former cancer walk participants to join “Team North Shore” on the Charles River Esplanade in Boston on Sept. 18 for the Everyday Amazing Race, which includes a 5-kilometer walk, 5-kilometer run, and 100-yard “Kids’ Dash,” according to the e-mail.

Kathy McCabe of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.