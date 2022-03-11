One person killed in fire in three-family home in Springfield

One person was fatally injured when a fire broke out inside a three-family home in Springfield early Friday, according to the city fire department and records.
Firefighters responded to 63 Wilmont St. where they were able to knock down the fire, but unable to save one person, the department reported on its official Twitter account.
Three other residents were displaced by the fire, the department said.
Update 63 Wilmont St. Fire has been extinguished 3 people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. There is one confirmed fatality. pic.twitter.com/eva3U7ZO9K— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) March 11, 2022
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
