One person killed in fire in three-family home in Springfield

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated March 11, 2022, 15 minutes ago

One person was fatally injured when a fire broke out inside a three-family home in Springfield early Friday, according to the city fire department and records.

Firefighters responded to 63 Wilmont St. where they were able to knock down the fire, but unable to save one person, the department reported on its official Twitter account.

Three other residents were displaced by the fire, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

