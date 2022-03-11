Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Westwood

A man was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle in Westwood on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
At approximately 4 p.m., Westwood police received multiple calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 300 Washington St., police said.
The victim was a 23-year-old man from West Roxbury, police said.
Westwood Fire Chief John Deckers said the man was in stable condition when he was taken by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
“It occurred almost in front of our Station 2 in Islington, so we were immediately on scene and initiated paramedic level interventions with our engine 1 crew,” Deckers said in an email.
