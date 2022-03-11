Prosecutors drop homicide charge against man accused of driving into a State Police trooper, who later died

The medical examiner, who did not perform an autopsy in the case, said the manner of his death now “could not be determined.”

The decision came days after the chief medical examiner’s office reversed its findings in the case, writing that Thomas W. Devlin‘s death was not only caused by injuries he suffered — as it originally found — but also a rare and fatal brain disease.

LOWELL — Middlesex County prosecutors on Friday dropped a motor vehicle homicide charge against a Haverhill man accused of driving into a State Police trooper, who died more than two years after the July 2018 crash.

Devlin, 58, died in September 2020, more than two years after he was struck as he stood outside his cruiser while conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 3 in Billerica. At the time of his death, State Police officials said Devlin had undergone “many surgeries” following the crash and ultimately died from his injuries. Devlin was married and a father of four children.

Trooper Thomas W. Devlin. Massachusetts State Police photograph via AP

Dr. Rebecca Dedrick, an assistant state medical examiner, initially ruled Devlin’s death as an “accident,” writing that it was caused by complications of blunt force injuries sustained years earlier.

The alleged driver, Kevin Francis, had charges against him upgraded in April 2021 to include motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. He had originally been charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, among other counts, following the crash.

But on Monday, Dedrick changed her findings, writing that Devlin’s death was caused by a “probable prion disease” as well as complications from his injuries, according to his amended death certificate. Prion disease is a type of rare brain disease that the National Institutes of Health says is difficult to diagnose and “inevitably fatal.” Only about 300 cases are reported each year in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

What prompted the change is unclear. A spokeswoman for Dr. Mindy Hull, the state’s chief medical examiner, declined to address questions, citing the open case.

Edward Kim, an assistant district attorney, told a Lowell District Court judge in a brief hearing Friday that prosecutors were dropping the motor vehicle homicide charge against Francis after “further investigation as to the cause of death.”

“The Commonwealth will not be able to meet its burden at trial,” Kim said.

Francis is still scheduled to go to trial on March 30 on his other charges. His attorney, Michael Bowser, declined to comment Friday.

According to records, the medical examiner’s office did not perform an autopsy on Devlin’s body before issuing its ruling. The office in recent years has significantly scaled back how often it conducts autopsies, to the point it now has among the lowest autopsy rates in the country among statewide medical examiner offices.

The shift has helped speed the time the office can produce reports on how people have died. But experts warn that doing fewer autopsies, and instead increasingly relying on less-thorough exams, carries inherent risk of missing causes that an autopsy can otherwise identify or rule out.

Instead of autopsies, the office has increasingly opted to examine the surface of bodies, while conducting toxicology or minimally invasive testing. In nearly 1,200 cases last year, a medical examiner also did not examine a body in person before identifying a cause and manner of death, instead relying on medical records and photographs taken by staff — a process known as a chart review.

It was not immediately clear Friday what type of exam was conducted in Devlin’s case.

Hull’s office has previously told the Globe that, despite the decline in autopsies, it still performs them in certain cases, such as homicides or deaths in which criminal or civil legal proceedings are likely.

Devlin graduated from the State Police Academy in 1985 and was assigned to the Concord Barracks for most of his career.

“He loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him,” State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason said at the time of Devlin’s death. “Above all, he was utterly devoted to his family, and epitomized what it meant to be a loving husband and father. ... It was in service to the public, in the act of keeping our roads safe, that he gave his last, and the ultimate, sacrifice.”

