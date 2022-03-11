Should the state adopt the proposed drugged driving bill?

Kimberly Roy

Massachusetts was the first East Coast state to implement legal adult-use marijuana. Five years later, we remain asleep at the wheel when it comes to updating our OUI laws to help save lives.

For decades, roadway fatalities nationally and in Massachusetts were on the decline. Now they’re at a historic high.

The plan to update drugged driving laws in the Commonwealth, along with the legalization campaign promise to “regulate marijuana like alcohol” have seemingly gone up in smoke. Advocates say stoned driving laws are “a solution in search of a problem,” but the numbers don’t lie.

Advertisement

Here’s the blunt truth about drug-impaired driving on our roadways.

There were 158 drug-related driving fatalities in Massachusetts from 2019-21, a 63 percent increase over the 97 fatalities recorded from 2016-18.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently issued an interim report on cases involving “seriously or fatally injured road users” who were brought to five trauma centers, including one in Worcester. The analysis showed almost two-thirds of drivers tested positive for at least one active drug, including alcohol, marijuana, or opioids in the fourth quarter of 2020.

These are sobering statistics.

To give “law enforcement more tools to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers,” Governor Charlie Baker filed the “Trooper Thomas Clardy Law.” A key provision of the bill expands the Drug Recognition Expert system, which sets out 12 steps for specially trained police officers to follow in determining when a driver is drug-impaired.

It is supported by highway safety officials, law enforcement, and the family of Trooper Clardy, who was fatally struck by a drugged driver. I also testified in favor of the bill in my personal capacity. The Legislature has since sent it to study, which the administration believes “will only put more lives at risk.”

Advertisement

Instead of snuffing out the Clardy Law completely, Massachusetts could begin addressing the problem with an easy fix, by updating the state’s open-container laws to keep unsealed cannabis products out of drivers’ glove compartments and vehicle cabins, while also extinguishing the ability of drivers to take a puff behind the wheel.

Driving is a privilege, not a right. The numbers don’t lie when it comes to impaired driving. Massachusetts must strengthen its drugged driving laws.





NO

Nathan Tamulis

Forensic support attorney for the Committee for Public Counsel Services, based in the group’s Bristol County office

Nathan Tamulis Committee for Public Counsel Services

Marijuana can stay in the urine and blood for days and potentially weeks, long past any impairing effects, depending on the dose strength, ingestion method, and the individual’s history. Unlike alcohol, a snapshot of marijuana levels in the blood does not indicate a predictable level of physical impairment. Therefore, a law requiring drivers to take a blood test for marijuana metabolites or lose their license for six months will only guarantee injustice. It would also usurp the court’s role as gatekeeper and assessor of evidence in OUI cases.

The recent decision by state lawmakers to put the legislation aside for now was the right course of action.

If this measure passed, a person completely unimpaired at the time of the test could lose his or her license for consuming a legal product even days before the individual was behind the wheel. The driver could face criminal charges that could mean jail time, collateral problems like job loss, and a criminal record that plagues his or her future.

Advertisement

Beyond the automatic loss of license for legal, non-impaired marijuana users, the legislation is simply wrong to rely on the police Drug Recognition Expert system to determine whether a motorist is impaired. The DRE process is not a scientific test or examination. The evaluation consists of 12 steps, many of which are limited, non-measurable, subjective, or prone to the effects of unconscious bias.

A recent Massachusetts General Hospital study showed that the Drug Recognition Expert procedure endorsed by Governor Charlie Baker’s bill has startling high rates of false positives. The study found 34 percent of positive findings of drug impairment made by DRE-trained observers were false — those test subjects were actually un-impaired.

Several recent Massachusetts court decisions have also cast significant doubt on the evidence to support the DRE system, citing serious issues with the studies’ methodologies and the scientific rigor of their conclusions. Tasked with only admitting reliable, scientific evidence into criminal cases, judges in a number of cases have explicitly prohibited the presentation of some of these observations by DRE’s, or excluded the testimony and opinions of these non-medical experts altogether.

It’s laudable policy makers want to take action against impaired driving. But this bill fails to do so in any reliable or just manner.

As told to Globe correspondent John Laidler. To suggest a topic, please contact laidler@globe.com.

Advertisement

This is not a scientific survey. Please only vote once.