Somerville to drop mask requirement for city buildings and events on March 21

“This means all City-issued mask mandates are now either lifted or set to lift,” Somerville officials said in a statement.

The mask mandate for Somerville’s restaurants and stores already ended on March 5, and masks will become optional in the Somerville Public Schools starting March 14.

Somerville officials will no longer require masks to be worn at city buildings and events starting March 21.

City officials said they made the decision to lift the mask mandates because COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are going down.

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne also stressed the importance of coronavirus vaccines and encouraged the public to get vaccinated and boosted.

Advertisement

“Vaccination has played a significant role in driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and especially with the masks coming off, it remains more important than ever that we all stay up to date with the vaccines,” Ballantyne said in the statement.

Some federal and state mask requirements remain in effect for certain settings, such as mass transit, rideshares, medical settings, and adult daycare, officials said.

Somerville city officials said private businesses are allowed to establish their own mask requirements, and people who are immunocompromised or at higher risk of severe illness — including seniors, people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, and people who aren’t vaccinated — may wish to continue masking in indoor settings.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.