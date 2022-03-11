Spring sing-a-long, bike camp, and an author talk

The learn-to-bike camp for children with special needs at Lawrence Academy in Groton is in need of teen volunteers to assist at the camp. The bike camp, hosted by Emerson Hospital’s Clough Family Center for Rehabilitative and Sports Therapies, will take place from April 18 to 22 and is led by trained counselors who teach campers to ride a conventional bike, with help from teen volunteers. Volunteers must be at least 14 years of age, able to run around, and must be available for at least two 75-minute sessions during the week of April school vacation. Volunteers will go through training beforehand and will earn community service hours. For more information about the bike camp or to register as a volunteer, go to icanshine.org .

The annual sing-along to welcome spring, Revels Spring Sing, will take place in Somerville on Sunday, March 20. The event will take place at The Center for the Arts at the Armory at 191 Highland Avenue in Somerville. Families are encouraged to attend this performance, which will feature well-known Boston jazz artist Stan Strickland, educator and singer Kathy Bullock, The Revels Singers and the Springs Revels Children’s Chorus. Audience members become performers in this sing-along event for community members of all ages. Tickets are available for purchase at revels.org .

Dr. Michael Yogman will participate in the Discovery Museum’s 2022 Speaker Series with a virtual event, “The Power of Play: How to Help Children Buffer Stress and Become More Resilient.” Yogman, a Boston-area pediatrician, assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, will discuss the importance of play to help children buffer issues such as stress and to build resilience in children. The virtual event will take place on Thursday, March 24 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar is free to attend with pre-registration at discoveryacton.org.

The Mansfield Public Library is hosting an injury prevention program for teens and young adults. The virtual event will take place on Tuesday, March 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Casandia Poteau, injury prevention specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital, will deliver the ThinkFirst presentation, which discusses brain and spinal cord injuries and how they can be prevented by making smart choices. The event, open to anyone age 13 and older, is free to attend. Registration is required at mansfieldlibraryma.com.

The Forbes House Museum in Milton is hosting an author talk featuring Patrick Radden Keefe, author “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Family Dynasty,” and Evan Hughes, author of “The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup.” The event will take place on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at Pierce Middle School, 451 Central Avenue in Milton. The author talk belongs to a series of programs in accordance with the upcoming exhibition, “Opium: The Business of Addiction.” The exhibition, a collaboration between the Forbes House Museum, the Milton Coalition, and the Milton Public Library, opens April 27. Tickets to the March 24 author talk are available at the Forbes House Museum website: forbeshousemuseum.org.

This year’s New England Museum Week, sponsored by the New England Museum Association, will focus on Massachusetts museums. On Tuesday, March 15, the Museum of Printing in Haverhill will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for visitors to come and learn about the history of the graphic arts and printing technology and craftsmanship. Guests have the opportunity to type on an antique typewriter, see early computers and browse the museum’s expansive library. Learn more about New England Museum Week at the Museum of Printing at museumofprinting.org.

