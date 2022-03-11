A storm will blow through Saturday, followed by cold, blustery weather Sunday

This storm will become quite intense and pull down a brief bout of cold air for Sunday. The track of the storm is such that we will be on the warm side for most of it. This translates into rain, not snow. West of the center of low pressure it will be colder, and as the low moves north of southern New England, the rain may briefly change to snow at the end.

The work week concludes on a sunny and mild note, but the weekend will be less favorable. An intense storm system is going to move from the lower Ohio valley through New England and eventually into Atlantic Canada on Sunday.

Advertisement

Rain arrives early Saturday and changes briefly to snow before ending on Saturday evening. WeatherBELL

The rain arrives in the early morning hours of Saturday and continues for most of the day. At times the rain may be moderate to heavy and there’s even a chance you could hear the rumble of thunder. Winds will not be a major factor, nevertheless they will be noticeable. The precipitation will be over by roughly 7 p.m. in Boston, and earlier to the west.

During the afternoon the rain/snow line will be approaching the coastline from the west. At the same time, the precipitation will be lessening in intensity. If we see just a few minutes of snow, it won’t amount to anything, but if it lasts an hour or two there could be a coating to perhaps a slushy inch. few inches could fall in areas with higher elevations.

There could be some snow at the end of the rainstorm Saturday. Dave Epstein

Speaking of higher elevations, the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire, and extreme Western Maine will see anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow. This will help ski areas in those locations to extend their season a little further. It certainly has not been a banner year for snow across Northern New England. There will be a very tight gradient of who receives significant snow in those areas, and power outages are possible.

Advertisement

Heavy snow is most likely in the far western reaches of northern New England. NOAA

Sunday will be bright, blustery, and cold. Temperatures will stay in the 30s all day which is below average for mid-March. This is our only colder-than-average day for the next week — by Monday readings get back to near or above 50.

It will be cold on Sunday with a brisk breeze. NOAA

I don’t see any significant storms on the horizon. I may be pushing things a little bit but I took out my driveway stakes yesterday, figuring any snow at this point wouldn’t accumulate so much that I wouldn’t be able to tell where the driveway was.

Lastly, don’t forget to move the clocks ahead one hour before you retire for the night Saturday, it will be dark past 6 a.m. again Sunday, but still light close to 7 p.m. Maybe someday the powers that be will abolish this foolishness and leave the clocks alone. One can hope.