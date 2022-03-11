URI fires men’s basketball head coach David Cox

Cox, who was appointed to lead the team in 2018 after former coach Dan Hurley left for UConn, was also the highest-paid state employee in Rhode Island, taking home $715,188 in 2021 alone.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — After four seasons without a single NCAA or NIT tournament appearance, the University of Rhode Island has fired men’s basketball head coach David Cox.

The URI Rams announced the decision on Friday morning after the team was eliminated from the Atlantic 10 tournament in Washington, D.C. on Thursday night. The Rams lost against Richmond 64-59 after the team missed its final six field goal attempts and did not make a shot from the field over the final 6:04.

The Rams ended their season 15-16.

As head coach, Cox ended his term with the Rams with a 64-55 overall record. When he came to URI, the Rams were coming off of two NCAA Tournament appearances and a 51-18 record.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State.

After Thursday’s game, Cox fielded questions about his future with the team, and said he did not want to “speculate” about any coaching changes.

“I’m still in the contract. I’m here to be here. I’m proud of these guys,” said Cox. “I think that we’ve got to regroup and refocus our efforts so we’re in the upper echelon next year.”

Cox had two more years on his contract after he signed a $3.5 million deal after the 2017-2018 season. He previously served as the Rams’ associate head coach for four seasons.

When asked about rumors of his potential firing at the time, Cox said Thursday, “I don’t pay attention to that outside noise at all.”

In November 2017, Cox was ranked as the No. 23 assistant coach in the country by LockDraft. Under his and Hurley’s leadership, in 2017 Rhode Island College made its first NCAA Championship appearance since 1999, upsetting Creighton in the opening round before they fell short against eventual Final Four participant Oregon in the second round.

During Cox’s first season, the Rams went to the 2015 NIT and made it to the second round.

Cox was the primary recruiter for two members of the 2018 class — Jermaine Harris and Tyrese Martin — which ultimately ranked as a top 25 class nationally. He also helped recruit Indiana transfer Stanford Robinson, Jeff Dowtin, Michael Tertsea, and Fatts Russell to the Rams.

Prior to joining Rhode Island College, Cox was the associate head coach at Rutgers, where he was pivotal in recruiting the 15th-best class in 2011. Prior to joining Rutgers, Cox served as an assistant at Georgetown and was part of the coaching staff that led the team on a 28-6 overall record where they ultimately won the Big East Championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Cox also served as the director of basketball operations at Pittsburgh for the 2006-07 season, which was the same team that went 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

As the Rams have struggled in recent seasons, other college teams have put Providence on the map. Bryant University clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since transitioning from Division II on Wednesday. Providence College, led by head coach Ed Cooley, beat Butler 65-61 in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals Thursday at Madison Square Garden. On Friday, Providence will face No. 4 seed Creighton.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.