Welcome to the Boston Fire Department, where change never happens

After all, it is the Fire Department that has been arguably the city department most stubbornly resistant to change of any kind, year after year.

Which raises a question: When does change come for the Boston Fire Department?

Like a lot of cities, Boston is in the midst of a rethink about policing. The city is searching for a new commissioner — and along with that, a new direction for the department.

The latest evidence that nothing has changed came just this week.

According to reporting by the Globe’s Danny McDonald, the current class of new recruits for the department includes just one woman, out of a class of 90.

You read that right: One.

Let’s put that sorry number into perspective, shall we?

Of the department’s 1,600 employees, 94 percent are male. Some 72 percent are white. There is evidence that if only actual firefighters are counted, the department is whiter and more male than that.

The good news, if you want to call it that, is that the new class includes 22 people of color. So if the department is not getting any less male, at least it is getting more diverse in other ways.

The new recruits will enter a department that is 19 percent Black, 8 percent Latino, and 1 percent Asian, according to city figures.

While those numbers hardly reflect the makeup of Boston, they also point to larger problems. For years, women in the Fire Department have sounded the alarm about lousy working conditions and rampant sexism in the department.

Over the years there have been complaints, reports, and lawsuits related to the working conditions for women in the department but very little evidence of change.

To cite one particularly graphic example, in 2018 then-Mayor Marty Walsh commissioned a study of the culture of the department. This was in response to widespread complaints by women in the department that their working conditions were terrible and their calls for improvement fell on deaf ears.

The resulting report was largely a mishmash of recycled recommendations and was released to nearly universal scorn.

“It’s laughably inadequate and demonstrates one of the lowest points of this administration,” City Councilor Lydia Edwards correctly noted then.

The Fire Department doesn’t get the attention of the Police Department for many reasons. But its role as a public safety agency we depend on is no less important, and its resistance to enter modern times should not be tolerated.

There have been sporadic attempts to address its hidebound ways. Mayor Thomas M. Menino took the unheard-of step of bringing in a commissioner from outside the city.

More recently, department leaders have paid half-hearted lip service to supporting change, without actually delivering any.

So I wasn’t surprised when Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey greeted the latest news by saying he would like to do more, but by gosh, his hands are tied.

Dempsey pointed to civil service rules as a major impediment to building a more diverse force. The city’s policy giving preference to veterans also has the effect of favoring white applicants.

But the time-honored excuses really aren’t cutting it any more.

The city is in the process of establishing a cadet program intended to boost diversity in the ranks. Under the program, cadets between the ages of 18 and 25 can be hired without regard to civil service or the veteran’s preference — though they will have to take the exam to become firefighters.

That program was signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker in 2020, but was placed on hold. It’s now in the planning stages.

That’s a promising idea, but it’s barely a start. The Fire Department is going to need more than incremental increases in its raw personnel numbers to become a place where a diverse workforce can truly flourish.

Changing the culture of the Boston Fire Department is a challenge that has defeated Mayor Michelle Wu’s recent predecessors. But it’s a worthy project for a mayor who claims equity is among her highest priorities.

The Boston Fire Department can’t continue to be the place where change never happens.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.