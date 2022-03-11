🏀 Well, that wasn’t very pretty. Creighton sent the Friars packing.

Madison Square Garden might have been The Dunk - South on Thursday, but New York City was home to Creighton - East on Friday.

Greetings once again from Madison Square Garden, where it got so bad tonight that I considered running on to the court and stealing the ball.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a 15-point lead at the half and never looked back in a 85-58 blowout victory over Providence.

Creighton will take on the winner of the Villanova/UConn semi-final, and the Friars will now wait to learn on Sunday who they’ll play in the NCAA Tournament that starts next week.

Advertisement

We’ll have a special Rhode Map on Sunday after the brackets are announced, which starts at 6 p.m. on CBS.

🏀 🏀 🏀

In the Big East vs. the ACC, guess who wins

Just how difficult was it to score tickets to the Friars game tonight? Well, I’m pretty sure Governor Dan McKee was outside of Penn Station looking for scalpers. (He succeeded.)

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

R.I. Governor Dan McKee, second from left, with his family at Madison Square Garden in happier times (before the game). Dan McGowan/Globe Staff

New York City is the center of the college basketball universe this week with the Big East playing at MSG and the ACC Tournament a 40-minute drive down the road at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

But while the ACC has a legitimate national championship contender in Duke still playing, there’s no question that all the energy was at the Garden.

As of 4:45 p.m., the cheapest tickets that you could find on StubHub for the Big East games were $211. You could watch the Duke game for $47.

There a time not that long ago that the Big East was in turmoil as big-name programs were leaving for football money (how’d that work out, BC?), and the ACC even tried to swoop in and convince the Garden to host their conference tournament, according to Joel Fisher, an executive vice president of the arena.

But the Big East has rebounded thanks to the incredibly successful run Villanova has had over the past decade (and yes, Providence’s success has been a boost, too).

Advertisement

Fisher, who was coming to the Big East Tournament as a fan even before he worked for the Garden, told me there’s a long-term agreement in place to keep the conference tournament in the world’s most famous arena.

”We just made a commitment to the Big East, and we made the right choice,” Fisher said. “And we’re loyal, and the Big East is loyal.”

At least the Garden candy was solid

It’s probably going to require a lot of beer to wash away the bitter taste from tonight’s loss. But since you apparently can’t drink on press row, I stuffed my face in a different way.

Candy on press row in Madison Square Garden. Dan McGowan/Globe Staff

With cherry Airheads, 3 Musketeers, Kit Kats, M&Ms, and totally gross Hi-Chews to choose from, I’d say Madison Square Garden would be a solid B if it were handing out candy on Halloween.

There was real people food, too. Chicken, sandwiches, even a few vegetables. But a nice steak would have been more comforting.

🏀 🏀 🏀

A throwback to make you feel better

This photo of fans cheering the Providence Friars was taken in 1987 at TF Green Airport as they headed to New Orleans to face Syracuse in the Final Four. The “Final Four” sign is held by a young Katie Nee, and her brother Patrick has the “Crush the Orange” sign.

Friar fans of the day

Dan McGowan/Globe Staff

Meet Tony Woods, Andrea DeLuca, Xiomara Woods, and Sherri Woodward (L-R), four Rhode Island health care workers who made the trip down to New York to cheer on the Friars.

Advertisement

Tony tried to buy my media pass, but I resisted.

It’s been an especially difficult couple of years for every hospital worker, so I hope these Friar fanatics landed great seats.

Thanks for reading. See you on Sunday with another special edition of Rhode Map after Selection Sunday.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.