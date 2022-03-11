What will money from Congress’ $1.5t spending bill be used for in Rhode Island?

The funding will include $13.6 billion in emergency funding for security assistance to Ukraine and other US allies in the region, and still needs to be signed by President Joe Biden. But the bill will also include more than $700 million in federal funding for Rhode Island’s transportation, housing, and economic development programs.

PROVIDENCE — With just hours to go before a potential federal government shutdown, the full US Senate voted 68-31 late Thursday night to pass the fiscal year 2022 spending bill, which will distribute $1.5 trillion across the federal government.

Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat who also serves as a senior member of the Appropriations Committee and the Chairman of the Legislative Branch Subcommittee, said the budget will include Congressionally directed spending in the appropriations package to fund numerous projects across Rhode Island. Another $40 million in federal assistance was earmarked for bridge repairs and replacement projects throughout the state.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

More than 85 projects in Rhode Island could see more than $229 million in federal funds sometime this year, said Reed.

Advertisement

“This federal funding will help put more people to work, upgrade our infrastructure, and enhance safety,” said Reed Friday. “This is a responsible and necessary step to help drive our economy forward.”

Among the projects is a $75 million investment to construct a new homeport for Coast Guard offshore patrol cutters at the Naval Station in Newport, $6.6 million for improvements at T.F. Green International Airport, and more than $2 million for the Providence Police Department to purchase new vehicles and security improvements.

Crossroads Rhode Island will also receive $2 million to build new single-occupancy residential units for formerly homeless individuals. The project, which will be located at 94 Summer St. in Providence, is expected to include more than 170 units.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, also a Rhode Island Democrat, said Farm Fresh Rhode Island will receive $581,000 to finish expanding and fitting out its Providence food hub. The Rhode Island Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner will receive another $350,000 for a statewide workforce development initiative, “R.I. Connect,” which will be a free program that connects students to a network of educational navigators.

Advertisement

“From building new community centers to replacing lead water pipes to launching workforce development programs, this funding will make a big difference for Rhode Islanders in every corner of the state,” said Whitehouse on Friday.

Here are some of the community projects that were funded in the final bill that is headed for Biden’s desk.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.