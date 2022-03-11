Democratic committee members seek internal changes

The gathering at the Churchill Hotel in Washington, across the street from the party’s winter meeting, came after months of growing complaints among some rank-and-file voting members. They argue that the top-down structure of the Democratic National Committee, which is directed by advisers of President Biden, risks undermining changes aimed at empowering the grass roots that went into effect after the 2016 presidential election.

WASHINGTON — Dozens of voting members of the Democratic National Committee quietly met Friday to organize a new voting block to push for changes to the internal governance of the national party and send more money to state party groups, according to multiple attendees.

Calling itself “DNC Members for Party Modernization,” the group is pushing for a greater share of the national party budget to be channeled directly to the states, more distributed regional representation in the party leadership teams, greater internal oversight of the party budget, and other changes to the party’s governing rules like new restrictions on proxy voting.

“This is us saying, ‘We are the DNC and we want the DNC to be more responsive to the states,’” said Nebraska Democratic Chairwoman Jane Kleeb, one of the organizers. “We have now been through several cycles kicking ourselves and saying we should have organized. So we are organizing ourselves.”

The effort tracks fissures among Democrats that have been endemic for decades, dating back most notably to former Vermont governor Howard Dean’s leadership of the party, when he focused after the 2004 election on investing in all state parties. The current DNC leadership has aimed much of its funding at a select number of swing states that are likely to decide Senate control in 2022 and the 2024 presidential election. Several state parties in other parts of the country believe more local efforts have been left behind.

The organizers say their efforts are not meant to show a lack of support for President Biden or party Chairman Jaime Harrison, a former chairman of the South Carolina State party.

The Democratic National Committee, in a statement, responded to the meeting by saying the current party leadership has significantly increased funding to state parties in recent years.

“The DNC, led by Chair Harrison, has been more generous to state parties than any previous DNC in modern history,” the statement said. ‘The DNC announced $23 million in direct investments last year to support all 57 state parties and territories, including a first-of-its-kind Red State Fund to build targeted programs in traditionally Republican states. Our state parties remain one of several critical priorities to the DNC, and so is ensuring the voices of rank and file DNC members in our party and party leadership committees.”

Washington state Chairwoman Tina Podlodowski, another organizer of the new group, said nearly 40 voting members showed up at the early morning meeting, which was not publicly announced beforehand. She said about 100 members have expressed interest in joining the effort, which was quietly pitched in a two-page organizing document circulated earlier this week.

“It’s making certain that we are funding and doing the organizing work in every race in every place around the country and that the DNC Is focused on those things to build a vibrant Democratic Party,” Podlodowski said.

The party’s most recent effort to smooth internal criticism came after the 2016 election. Dubbed “The Unity and Reform Commission,” it was designed to heal divisions that remained after the contentious presidential primary between former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont.

That effort led to a number of changes to how the party functions that were meant to increase the power of rank and file Democratic voters, including an effort to minimize the use of caucuses in presidential nominations and a decision to remove party leaders from having a decisive say on the first ballot at nominating conventions. That effort also recommended the creation of an “Ombudsman Council” that would address any internal complaints at the national party.

Washington Post

No winner named in contest for Trump donors

Former president Donald Trump’s political group sent at least 15 e-mails in recent weeks offering small-dollar donors the chance to win a coveted prize if they gave money: dinner with Trump in New Orleans last Saturday.

“We booked you a plane ticket,” one of the pitches said, complete with a photo of Trump superimposed in the French Quarter, beneath the dangling trademark ferns. “Contribute ANY AMOUNT RIGHT NOW to be automatically entered to have dinner with President Trump in New Orleans.”

Another pitch promised a full suite of perks. “We’ll cover your flight. We’ll cover your very nice hotel. We’ll cover your dinner,” the e-mail promised, along with a picture with Trump. “All you have to do is enter.”

A third pitch said: “He REALLY wants to meet you, Friend, which is why he’s holding (1) spot on the entry list for YOU only.”

Some of the e-mails came from an account labeled “Dinner with Trump” that was set up by the former president’s leadership PAC, Save America.

But no such winner was flown to New Orleans last weekend, according to four people familiar with the matter. No flight or “very nice” hotel was booked. Trump had no individual meeting with a small-dollar donor, instead only privately greeting a handful of Republican Party donors who gave large checks, taking pictures with some of the party’s most well-heeled members and speaking to a larger group of donors who each gave tens of thousands of dollars.

The e-mail pitches are likely to have raised a sizable sum for Save America. Some similar contests to meet Trump have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to people involved.

“Due to an administrative error in this individual circumstance, the contest winner was not properly notified for last weekend’s event in New Orleans. Consistent with the rules of the sweepstakes, a substitute prize will be awarded to the winner,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said Friday, when asked why no winner was chosen.

He did not say what the substitute prize was, but the fine print of the contest rules say the organization can substitute a prize of “greater or equal value.”

The Washington Post asked Save America to provide winners for a series of other contests it has held, which included meeting the president at a rally in South Carolina this weekend, meeting Trump at his palatial Florida club last year, playing golf with Trump and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Palm Beach, or receiving commemorative memorabilia — such as a football signed by Trump and Walker, a College Football Hall of Famer.

The PAC declined to comment, but said it had selected “more than 100″ winners in the past, and some Trump advisers say they have met winners at previous events. Some winners have been publicly identified in news stories.

Washington Post

Judge rejects Trump bid for counterclaims in defamation suit

A judge rejected Donald Trump’s request to bring counterclaims against New York advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who sued the former president for defamation after he denied raping her two decades ago.

In a ruling Friday in Manhattan, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Trump had already delayed the 2019 case multiple times and that former president’s proposed claim against Carroll was a “futile” and “bad faith” attempt to delay it further.

“The defendant’s litigation tactics, whatever their intent, have delayed the case to an extent that readily could have been far less,” Kaplan wrote. “Granting leave to amend without considering the futility of the proposed amendment needlessly would make a regrettable situation worse by opening new avenues for significant further delay.”

Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, also didn’t immediately respond.

Trump wanted to revise his formal response to the 2019 lawsuit to add a claim that Carroll violated New York law by filing a legal complaint he says is intended to chill his free speech.

According to Trump, Carroll’s suit violates New York’s Anti Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation statute, known as an anti-SLAPP law, which bars the filing of cases intended to chill free speech. Kaplan rejected Trump’s argument that Carroll’s claim was filed “without a substantial basis in fact and law.”

“Assuming that the facts are as plaintiff claims them to be, nothing in the anti-SLAPP law would defeat her complaint,” the judge wrote.

Carroll went public with her claim in 2019 and sued Trump for defamation when he called her a liar. Trump argues a November 2020 amendment to the state law makes the statute applicable to his case, and that the yearlong delay in seeking to add his claim isn’t unusual.

Separately, the US Justice Department is fighting to replace Trump as defendant in the case. If that happens, it would result in the lawsuit being tossed out. The Biden administration argued that Trump is protected from Carroll’s lawsuit because he made the allegedly defamatory statements about her while he was a federal employee.

Bloomberg News