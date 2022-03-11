Here’s what you need to know about the $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine

Congress voted to provide $13.6 billion to aid Ukraine–where is all this money going?

Here’s what you need to know about where the money is actually going.

WASHINGTON—Late Thursday night, the Senate voted to pass a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill that will continue to fund the government through Sept. 30. The spending package includes $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine, which includes money for military spending, humanitarian assistance, enforcement of sanctions and even efforts to combat disinformation in Ukraine.

The money from this huge spending package is being divided up among several US agencies. Nearly half of the money–more than $6.5 billion–is going directly to the Department of Defense.

Where will the defense money go?

Of the more than $6.5 billion going to the Department of Defense, over $3 billion will go toward deploying troops to the region, “European Command operations mission support” and “intelligence support.”

$3.5 billion will be used to replenish supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, cover costs for weapons that were sent recently, and pay for training. The US has supplied Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin anti-tank missiles and other weapons to Ukrainians already.

So what will this military spending actually enable the US to do?

The money will allow the United States to provide Ukraine with more weapons, equipment and support for troops deployed in the region, with the legislation giving the Pentagon great flexibility as to exactly where the dollars go.

President Biden’s request for funding provides some more detail. Direct support to the military will cover costs of deployment, such as transportation costs for personnel and equipment, medical support and weapons maintenance. It will also support upgrades to weapons systems, increased intelligence support and accelerated cyber capabilities.

Funding will be given to allies and partners in Europe, including the Baltic Security Initiative, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Georgia.

What are the details of the humanitarian and non-military aid?

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will distribute $2.795 billion–almost all of it is for emergency food assistance, health care and other support for “vulnerable populations and communities” in Ukraine and in the region. The rest will support public engagement, activists, journalists and independent media, and to promote accountability for Russian human rights violations, in addition to paying general expenses for various operations that had to leave Ukraine.

In order to help the more than 2.5 million Ukrainians who have already fled the country, an additional $1.4 billion is set aside for humanitarian assistance for Ukrainian refugees, while another $1.12 billion will go to the Assistance for Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia office to respond to economic needs in Ukraine and support its government in areas including energy and cybersecurity.

Another $25 million will be used by the US Agency for Global Media to fight disinformation and maintain communication and independent information for Ukraine.

Thirty million dollars will help integrate Ukraine’s electric grid with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, a network of 35 countries that tries to provide a secure supply of energy, in addition to keeping energy affordable and integrating renewable energy.

What about the rest of the money?

Over $100 million will help US government departments, agencies and task forces assist Ukraine and enforce tough new sanctions against the Russian government and some individuals close to Putin. It can fund the IRS’s capability to trace financial activity, Justice Department prosecution of those who evade sanctions and new short-term staff who are needed during this effort.

I understand what’s in the Ukraine spending package. But why was the emergency aid put into the omnibus bill in the first place?

The $13.6 billion in emergency aid was added to the broader spending bill in order to attract more votes and avoid a government shutdown. Bipartisan support for backing Ukraine during Russia’s invasion helped overcome some lawmakers’ distaste for other parts of the spending bill.

By definition, an omnibus bill is several measures combined into one bill. Due to how much is in an omnibus–this one is over 2,700 pages–there is limited opportunity for debate and discussion in order to pass the legislation.

Will all of this money will expire at the end of the fiscal year?

No. The money for emergency food supplies, the Ukrainian energy grid and disaster assistance is available until it’s all spent. However, the military funding for personnel, operations and maintenance will expire at the end of September. Research and development funds, as well as funding for short-term salaries and expenses for the Department of Justice will remain available until the end of September of 2023, while much of the money allotted to the State Department is available until September of 2024.

Why was the bill split into two parts during the House vote on the omnibus bill?

The bill was split to allow lawmakers to express their support for defense spending separately from the other parts of the bill. The Ukraine aid was part of this division.

The $6.6 billion outlined for the military and defense spending in Ukraine passed 361-69 along with the rest of the defense spending in the omnibus, while the remainder of the package passed 260-171.

Is this in line with how much money Biden asked for?

This amount is nearly $4 billion more than the president asked for. Last week, Biden requested that Congress add $10 billion in funding to the omnibus spending bill for the 2022 fiscal year to provide military, security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

However, members on both sides of the aisle have been working together to show support for Ukraine in various ways, from voting in favor to ban the imports of Russian oil to wearing pins bearing the Ukrainian flag.

The package is also more than double what Biden initially requested at the end of February,

Why did Congress send more money than Biden asked for?

Ukraine’s charismatic president Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for more assistance for his country in an emotional Zoom call with lawmakers earlier this month. His request, made while Russian forces advance on the nation’s cities, hit a nerve with many representatives of both parties.

And how much money have we already sent Ukraine?

According to a White House fact sheet, this is in addition to the more than $1 billion in assistance the United States has sent since 2021. Biden approved $350 million in military aid on Feb. 26, two days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

What did lawmakers have to say about it?

Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, voted against the package, citing inflation and a rushed timeline. “Even though this bill funds many important priorities, I simply cannot support such a dysfunctional and harmful process,” he said in a statement.

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, a Democrat, voted for the non-military spending portion of the bill, but did not vote in favor of the defense spending. In a Wednesday statement, Pressley said she fears the military spending “would only escalate the conflict, exacerbate the humanitarian crisis on the ground and lead to an even larger catastrophe.”

However, most lawmakers voted in favor of all funding for Ukraine that was included in the bill. Representative Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, a Democrat, was one of them.

“I’m pleased this legislation includes substantial support for the Ukrainian people in the face of Putin’s continued invasion,” Pappas said in a statement. “We must back up our words with the strongest possible action, and the support we are sending Ukraine today will help as they continue to defend their independence.”

Haley Fuller can be reached at haley.fuller@globe.com.