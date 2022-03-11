Here’s what you need to know about the whistleblower complaint against Eric Lander

Lander resigned last month from his Cabinet-level post after Politico broke the news that an internal investigation had found credible evidence that he mistreated his staff. He said in his resignation letter, “I am devastated that I caused hurt to past and present colleagues by the way in which I have spoken to them. ... It is clear that things I said, and the way I said them, crossed the line at times into being disrespectful and demeaning, to both men and women. That was never my intention.”

Eric Lander, the prominent scientist who formerly led the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, is in the news again with the release of a whistleblower complaint about his alleged conduct as the head of President Biden’s Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Here’s a quick rundown of the latest developments:

— The 17-page complaint was filed by the Government Accountability Project, which represents whistleblowers, on behalf of Rachel Wallace, who had served as the science office’s general counsel before being demoted, and other anonymous OSTP staffers. The complaint was submitted to the Office of Special Counsel, an independent agency that protects federal employees, as well as to House and Senate committees.

— While Lander has already resigned, the complaint seeks reinstatement and damages for Wallace and others, and it claims to have identified at least 15 individuals who reported abuse while working at OSTP, the great majority of whom were women.

— The complaint cites a number of allegations of Lander’s mistreatment of staff, including “yelling at minority staff and demeaning and disrespecting female staff members.” It alleges Lander was most responsible for creating a “toxic workplace” but he was not alone.

— The complaint alleges that Lander was “repeatedly advised of specific ethics violations” and that he and others were told “they were violating or were about to violate” multiple laws, rules, and regulations. The advice provided was “often ignored,” while Wallace and “other providers of such advice were illegally retaliated against,” the complaint said.

— In one instance, Lander allegedly allowed staffers to receive funding from outside entities while working at the White House, which Wallace, a 21-year government veteran, warned violated ethics rules. (A White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Washington Post, denied Lander had violated any ethical guidelines, saying that Congress “has provided multiple pathways for federal agencies to engage with nonfederal sources for staffing needs.”)

— The complaint details the alleged sidelining and demotion of Wallace, saying she, at one point, learned from a senior manager that Lander “despised” her and that “when he hates someone he cuts them off and hopes they either fade into the background or leave.”

— Lander’s attorney defended him in a statement to the Post. “The White House thoroughly investigated Ms. Wallace’s reassignment and concluded that Dr. Lander acted completely lawfully, as he did throughout his government service,” Michael N. Levy said. He also said, “Any suggestion that Dr. Lander treated anyone differently on the basis of gender or race is simply not true.” Levy didn’t return a message seeking further comment.

