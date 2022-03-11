Representative Madison Cawthorn calls Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a ‘thug’

North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug,” marking a departure from congressional support for Ukraine and the country’s leader as it faces Russia’s invasion.
“Remember that Zelensky is a thug,” the Republican representative said in a video published Thursday by WRAL, an NBC affiliate based in Raleigh, N.C. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt, and it is incredibly evil, and it has been pushing woke ideologies.”
Karl Rove, a Republican strategist, wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal that Cawthorn made the remarks at a town hall in Asheville, N.C., last Saturday.
Cawthorn appeared to try to distance himself from the comments on Thursday, writing in a Twitter thread that “the actions of Putin and Russia are disgusting,” and that he is “praying for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”
His remarks were made public as Russia continues to attack Ukrainian cities, including a Wednesday strike on a maternity hospital that has drawn international condemnation, as conditions turn more desperate in some areas of the country and more than 2 million people have fled since the siege began.
