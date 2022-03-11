Attorneys general: A study in contrasts

Massachusetts voters have a history of electing crusading attorneys general, going back at least to Francis X. Bellotti in 1975. Over the decades, the AG’s office has pursued legal claims against the tobacco , insurance, energy, telecommunications, pharmaceutical, and other industries on behalf of residents, seeking to establish a balance between corporate power and individual rights. After all, the very word for “lawyer” in most Romance languages derives from the Latin “ advocatus, ” or advocate. So the role of a state’s attorney general — often dubbed “the people’s lawyer” — is to advocate for the rights of consumers, workers, patients, people of color, children, and others who may require the protection of the law.

As with so much else in our politics today, a stark partisan divide exists in how elected officials view the office, even extending to the AGs themselves. Wield the awesome power of the law to argue for the marginalized and powerless? Or use it to torpedo President Biden’s agenda? Where you stand depends increasingly on the state in which your office sits.

The three Massachusetts Democrats currently vying to succeed Attorney General Maura Healey are eager to continue a reform agenda.

At a recent event sponsored by an organization of women executives, candidates Shannon Liss-Riordan, Andrea Campbell, and Quentin Palfrey vowed to tackle racial and economic disparities, climate change, wage theft, and gun violence, and to enhance voting rights and consumer protections. “It’s about using the law as a tool to make people’s lives better,” said Liss-Riordan.

Meanwhile, in Texas (why is it always Texas?), Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton last month issued an opinion declaring that medical treatment for transgender youth is “child abuse,” punishable under the law. This is the same ethically challenged Paxton who, following the 2020 presidential election, waded into the elections of four other states, suing them in an audacious effort to delay the certification of their presidential electors and change the result to favor Donald Trump. Within days, the US Supreme Court threw out the suit. Undaunted, Paxton is today defending a sweeping Texas voter suppression law that, among other chilling effects, makes it a crime for public officials to encourage eligible voters to apply to vote by mail.

Paxton may be the most florid example of using the AG’s office to pummel the Biden administration, but he is not alone. Earlier this month, Louisiana’s attorney general, Jeff Landry, drafted a letter — with 24 cosigners — opposing the Biden administration’s proposed rule to suspend the transportation of hazardous liquid natural gas by rail car (and managed to blame Biden for high gas prices in the process). Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich is leading a suit to prevent Biden from dropping Donald Trump’s loathsome “public charge rule,” which was expanded to deny green cards to any immigrant who receives food stamps, applies for Medicaid, or lives in public housing.

These actions go well beyond the “duty to defend,” under which state attorneys general are expected to enforce the laws of their respective states. This is about using the power of the law not to protect civil rights, but in a deliberate, spiteful attempt to strangle them.

But enough about them. Rather than gnash our teeth over what they’re doing in Texas, voters in Massachusetts can appreciate the quality of the field running for the second most powerful office in the state. Listen to Andrea Campbell, whom many know from her inspiring race for Boston mayor, talk about how the office of attorney general has “the unique power and tools” to make sure every family has access to a decent education, health care, and a living wage. Hear Quentin Palfrey, the state’s first chief of the AG’s health care division, talk about what he learned from running the poverty lab at MIT. Or Shannon Liss-Riordan, who represented immigrant workers in a class-action lawsuit alleging wage theft at a Harvard Square pizza chain, talking about the importance of speaking up for the voiceless. (Even Jay McMahon, the Trump-aligned Republican who announced his second run for the office this month, is worth knowing, if only for contrast.)

It’s easy to grow despondent about the state of our politics. But the Democratic primary for attorney general of Massachusetts offers something rare this year. It promises a campaign of brains and heart to secure our most basic constitutional guarantee: equal protection under the law.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.