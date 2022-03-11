Somerville’s rat population deserves better

Somerville’s plan to electrocute rats is not only cruel, it’s likely to backfire. As long as the conditions that attract rodents remain — particularly the free buffet that humans leave out for them by improperly disposing of food and garbage — more rats will move in to take the place of those who were killed. Killing sprees also cause a temporary spike in the food supply, resulting in accelerated breeding and more rodents.

It’s not hard to keep rats and mice out of our homes humanely by sealing entry points, properly securing and storing food, and appropriately disposing of trash.

Like many of us, rats are simply trying to survive and feed their families. We need to learn to coexist with other living beings, not obliterate them simply for existing.

Lindsay Pollard-Post

Senior writer

The PETA Foundation

Norfolk, Va.





Rat contraception is an innovation that could work

I’m no rat expert, but I’ve learned that rat contraception is an innovative method of rodent control used by numerous municipalities and property owners around the country. Because rats reproduce so prolifically and rapidly, it seems that killing rats, whether with electrocution boxes, as the City of Somerville is doing, or with other lethal methods, cannot offset the reproduction rate. Deploying rat birth control, a substance that is nontoxic, nonlethal, readily available, and used in bait boxes, aims to reduce rat populations more effectively.

Municipalities like Somerville should at least pilot-test rat contraception as part of a comprehensive rat-control plan. I’m personally trying this in my own backyard, but since rats don’t care about property boundaries, there is no substitute for communitywide efforts.

Elizabeth Merrick

Somerville