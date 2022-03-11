Ukraine crowd-sources evidence of war crimes

“What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals, is afraid of maternity hospitals, and destroys them?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address Wednesday. “You will definitely be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes.”

A pregnant woman is brought out on a stretcher. Incubators are destroyed and medical gear scattered, and patients evacuated from the facility, whose windows were blown out, sections reduced to rubble. Three people were killed, one of them a child, and 17 injured.

The bombing of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Wednesday has provided further evidence — if more were truly needed — that Russian forces are operating in violation not simply of every standard of human decency, but also of every standard of international law.

The World Health Organization has already documented 24 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since the start of the war, including two most recently in a city west of Kyiv.

“Civilian hospitals organized to give care to the wounded and sick, the infirm and maternity cases, may in no circumstances be the object of attack but shall at all times be respected and protected by the Parties to the conflict,” according to Article 18 of the Geneva Conventions.

That the Russian invasion of Ukraine was from the start a war of aggression is obvious — and itself a violation of the United Nations Charter. Russia’s continuing violations of international law may be just as obvious but will still have to be proved before an international tribunal ― the next Nuremberg, if you will. But make no mistake, even as the bombs keep falling in Ukraine and the dead are counted, the evidence of Russia’s war crimes is being gathered, the proof to support international outrage amassed in a way not possible 75 years ago.

Whatever the outcome of this war or whether Vladimir Putin is ever brought to justice, the world must not be allowed to forget the atrocities committed — and those who committed them.

Some civilian deaths, like that of Tetiana Perebyinis, her two children, and a 26-year-old church volunteer trying to help them to safety, killed by mortar shells on the streets of the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, have already been well documented by international media covering the war. A New York Times photographer captured that moment.

Moments after four civilians trying to evacuate were hit by Russian mortar fire, Ukrainian soldiers try to save Anatoly Berezhnyi, the only one who still had a pulse, in Irpin, west of Kyiv, on March 6. Tetiana Perebyinis and her two children — Alisa, 9, and Mykyta, 18 — lie dead. New York Times photographer Lynsey Addario later explained, “I thought, you know, it’s disrespectful to take a photo, but I have to take a photo — this is a war crime." LYNSEY ADDARIO/NYT

International organizations on the ground are also doing their part not just to provide relief, but also to document the untold civilian deaths and suffering that will constitute war crimes.

But some of the work is also being done at the encouragement of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, who has called for a “new model” of investigative tactics to tackle the issue of war crimes. Prosecutors have already begun to collect evidence, to interview witnesses — those still in Ukraine and those who have been forced to flee.

And in what surely has to be a first in the pursuit of a war crimes case, Venediktova’s office has set up a public website urging, “Representatives of human rights organizations, human rights experts, members of the scientific community, and anyone who has information about the facts of human rights violations or has been a victim or witness of such events — send videos and photos, as well as information according to the registration form.”

Yes, basically a crowd-sourced registry for war crimes. Welcome to international law 2022.

There will be debate in the days ahead about the appropriate forum for those charges. The head of the International Criminal Court has already announced a war crimes investigation “expedited” at the request of 39 of its member nations. Of course, neither Russia nor Ukraine (nor the United States) are signatories to the ICC.

That and the glacial pace at which the ICC operates have led the international legal community to look for alternatives. The Ukrainians have opened proceedings in the International Court of Justice in the Hague, which the Russians have already declined to attend. And the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg could be another possible choice.

But a group of prestigious international lawyers and judges, including Richard Goldstone, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, is suggesting a special tribunal “constituted — on the same principles that guided the allies in 1942 — to investigate the acts of violence by Russia in Ukraine and whether they constitute a crime of aggression.” It would focus on “both the perpetrators of the crime of aggression and those who have materially contributed to or shaped the commission of that crime.”

The latter, of course, would make more than a few of Russia’s military and political elite tremble, and that would be a good thing — for now.

But the choice of legal forum is tomorrow’s problem. Today’s is making certain that evidence of those crimes is collected, documented, and preserved so that the world will never forget the horrors being perpetrated against the people of Ukraine as part of Putin’s war of choice.

