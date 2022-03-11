Home of the Week: South End duplex stuns with high ceilings and skyline views

Year built 1888

Square feet 774

Bedrooms 1

Bathrooms 1 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $7,682 (with a $3,305 residential exemption)

Fee $424 a month

For those torn between wanting to live in a bustling city but longing for a quieter, secluded space, this South End condo offers the best of both worlds. Located on the top two floors of the five-story, 15-unit building, it offers stunning views of several notable buildings in Boston’s skyline, including the Old John Hancock Building (the Berkeley Building), the newer John Hancock Building (200 Clarendon), the Ritz-Carlton, and the Raffles Boston building under construction. The condo is located on a dead-end street, and on-street parking is available with a city permit.

The unit occupies the top two floors of this five-story building. Armhed Louis-Jean/A Louis Jean Media

The view from the roof deck. Armhed Louis-Jean/A Louis Jean Media

The door to the walk-up unit — no elevator —opens into the living room. Tall windows dominate nearly every wall, allowing sunlight to stream in. The apartment’s numerous windows face north and east, overlooking the Back Bay and downtown. A wood-burning fireplace with a high-efficiency insert, a brick chimney, a slate hearth and surround, and a wooden mantel sits across from the front door. A set of bay windows creates a nook with enough space for a couple of people to gather around a table. The flooring in the living room is tigerwood, and the walls are pale blue.

The living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace. Armhed Louis-Jean/A Louis Jean Media

The nook fits a small table. Armhed Louis-Jean/A Louis Jean Media

The living room offers a nook to enjoy a cup of coffee. Armhed Louis-Jean/A Louis Jean Media

The kitchen is tucked away to the left of the living room. The counters are quartzite, with a white glass subway tile backsplash. The cabinets are maple, with the white upper cabinets extending up all the way to the 9-foot foot ceiling to allow for extra storage. The lower cabinets are a pale blue, complementing the walls. The appliances are stainless steel, including the dishwasher, which has a front that allows it to blend in seamlessly with the rest of the cabinetry. The microwave sits above an induction stove and a convection oven. A peninsula countertop sits across from the fridge and offers more cabinetry, while wooden shelves provide the perfect place to store cookbooks. An oil-brushed bronze pot rack hangs to the left of the peninsula, with yet another window sitting between them. A fixture with four pendants offers lighting for nighttime meals.

The kitchen appliances are stainless steel and the counters are quartzite. Armhed Louis-Jean/A Louis Jean Media

A half bath with gray walls and tile flooring sits just past the kitchen. Along with a toilet, the room contains a pedestal sink with a thin glass shelf above, a rectangular mirror, and a four-bulb bar light. The space also doubles as a laundry room, with a stacked washer and dryer stashed behind sliding French doors

To the right of the living room, there’s a little nook with just enough room for an office. A spiral staircase leads directly to the bedroom suite, which takes up the entire second floor of the unit. The layout mimics that of the floor below, with big windows, tigerwood floors, and an identical high-efficiency wood-burning fireplace. The bay windows provide the perfect alcove for a bed.

There are some key differences, however. The ceilings on the bedroom floor are 12 feet high. A Sputnik-like chandelier hangs in the center of the room, casting a soft glow over the space. The room also contains a ladder up to a loft with a hanging projector that’s perfect for screening movies and TV shows. The bedroom also offers three closets with double doors, maximizing the storage space on this floor. A singular fixture with four lights hangs in the hallway (the one with the closets). A door leads out to the rest of the building, meaning that the unit’s residents can enter from either the fourth or fifth floor.

A full bath sits down the hall from the bedroom, completing this floor. Newly renovated, it boasts eucalyptus-colored walls, tile floors, a single vanity and a shower/tub combo containing tile walls with a thin mosaic inlay toward the top and a shower curtain. A thin glass shelf is perched above the toilet, and a four-bulb bar light hangs over a rectangular mirror.

Spiral stairs lead to the bedroom suite, which takes up the entire second floor. Armhed Louis-Jean/A Louis Jean Media

The bedroom has a wood-burning fireplace, a great view, and a ladder to a loft. Armhed Louis-Jean/A Louis Jean Media

The full bath includes open shelving. Armhed Louis-Jean/A Louis Jean Media

The condo also boasts access to a common rooftop deck, located at the back of the building.

The common roof deck. Armhed Louis-Jean/A Louis Jean Media

Less Arnold of Compass is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com.

