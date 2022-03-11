Baseball owners and players say Labor Secretary Marty Walsh’s presence helped get a deal done

“The dialogue that we did have with the labor secretary was beneficial, particularly against the backdrop of the interests that we all have in getting baseball back on the field,” said Tony Clark, executive director of the Players Association.

But during the 99-day lockout, Walsh let each side know he was paying attention and ready to help.

NEW YORK — There’s no telling how forcefully US Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh would have inserted himself into Major League Baseball’s labor war if talks completely broke down Thursday and games were lost.

“We appreciate Secretary Walsh’s commitment to being available to us during this process and for his passion towards helping the parties get the game back on the field,” said Dan Halem, MLB deputy commissioner and the league’s lead negotiator.

Sam Kennedy, the Red Sox president and CEO, has maintained a relationship with Walsh dating back to his mayoral administration.

“Having the Secretary of Labor of the United States, someone with direct access to the president, as an internal adviser helped both sides talk through things that were important to both sides,” said Kennedy. “He developed a good relationship with [MLB commissioner] Rob Manfred and Dan Halem and Tony Clark and the union representatives for one reason: He wanted to see a deal get done. He was proactive, reaching out to both sides, and used himself as a sounding board.”

The day after the grueling labor battle concluded, the Players Association said it had made “significant gains” in the new collective bargaining agreement.

And while the union could not make progress on some of the larger items on its agenda — such as shorter service time to free agency — it will try, try again in the future.

“It’s difficult, but we’re never going to give up on some of those things,” said MLBPA chief negotiator Bruce Meyer. “This is the labor process. We have determined adversaries on the other side, all of whom are billionaires and have enormous resources.”

Meyer ticked off a few items he said owners tried to include that the union fought off, including “attempts to cut back benefits, to increase competitive balance tax penalties dramatically at all levels and keep CBT thresholds mostly flat, to eliminate salary arbitration and extend their period of control over young players.”

Solidarity from the players, said Meyer, proved responsible not only for holding the line but for advancing their own positions.

“Players made significant gains in this agreement,” said Meyer. “As in any deal, there were some tradeoffs, and we always knew change would be incremental over time, but players can be proud of what they accomplished here and it sets up well to build on and continue to make gains in the future.”

The owners voted unanimously, 30-0, to ratify the CBA.

The players side, however, had a split vote, 26-12. Their electoral setup features 38 voters — the 30 team representatives plus the eight-member executive subcommittee — with simple majority rule. All eight subcommittee members voted against the CBA.

Clark disputed the suggestion that the vote reflected division in the ranks.

“You call it a division, I call it a healthy dialogue and conversation,” said Clark. “At the end of the day, each player — the player reps, the teams they represent, the executive subcommittee — all had a common goal in improving the system.

Advertisement

“I’m not going to get into internal deliberations, but rest assured the interests were the same as far as improving the system as a whole.”

Part of Thursday’s drama revolved around MLB’s insistence on making the international draft a topic of negotiation. The sides agreed to discuss it later this summer, with the owners offering elimination of draft-pick compensation as the giveback for its adoption.

The union, traditionally opposed to an international draft, does not sound particularly enthused about its adoption.

“I’m not a fan of drafts in general,” said Clark. “Having said that, as a part of this agreement, we agreed to have a conversation about the possibility of an international draft. There’s no one rushing to put further restrictions on players, whether domestic or international.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.