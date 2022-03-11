Baseball’s free agency is open for business. Here is a look at players the Red Sox could consider.

The Red Sox have needs at a number of positions, including outfield, middle infield, and relief pitcher. Here are some players who could be a fit for the Sox.

The Red Sox will have money to spend because the new collective bargaining agreement raised the competitive balance tax to $230 million in 2022, up from $210 million in 2021. Their payroll stands at around $195 million to $200 million, which means they have approximately $30 million to spend before hitting the luxury tax.

Baseball’s labor dispute has been resolved and players are beginning to head to their spring training locations. But for many players who are free agents, reporting to a camp will have to wait until they are signed.

UTIL/DH Kyle Schwarber

When the Red Sox acquired Schwarber in a trade with the Nationals at the deadline last season, many fans and critics didn’t view it as the best move they could have made.

The Red Sox were in a playoff hunt, and though Schwarber was having a breakout season — pummeling 25 homers in just 72 games — he came over on the injured list, nursing a bad hamstring for roughly a month. Additionally, the Sox were going to try Schwarber at first base, a position he had never played.

The move was a gamble, and learning a position on the fly wasn’t an easy task. The small sample size at first base wasn’t Schwarber’s best showcase. But he did stabilize the lineup when he returned in mid August, batting .291/.435/.522 with 7 homers.

Kyle Schwarber became a fan favorite at Fenway Park during his brief stint last season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

With J.D. Martinez in the last year of his deal, and Schwarber entering his age 29 season, it’s easy to envision Schwarber moving into the designated hitter role full-time in 2023.

As for the 2022 season, Schwarber could be a hybrid of some sort. Perhaps a larger sample size at first base could turn him into a serviceable option there.

2B Josh Harrison

Second base is unresolved for the Red Sox. They brought back Jackie Bradley Jr. to patrol center field, meaning Kiké Hernández could shift back to second base. But chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom mentioned that there will be games in which Hernández rotates with Bradley, leaving second base to someone else.

While Christian Arroyo did a solid job at the position last year, he played in just 57 games because of a plethora of injuries and COVID-19.

Harrison, meanwhile, has been one of the more underrated players in baseball for much of his career and might be a fit for the Red Sox. He played in 138 combined games last year for the Nationals and Athletics, batting .279/.341/.400.

Harrison will be 34 this season, but he is a veteran presence and as consistent as they come.

SS Trevor Story

Carlos Correa might demand too much, but Story might warrant some real intrigue. The Yankees and Mariners reportedly have shown some interest in the 29-year-old Story, and the Sox, at the very least, should jump in on that interest, too.

Story hit just .251 last year for the Rockies with 24 homers, which could bring his market value down a tad. If you consider the location he played — a place known for inflated numbers because of the altitude — that could bring down his stock even more, maybe giving the Sox a chance to nab a premium shortstop at a below-market deal.

Trevor Story's power numbers were down in 2021, but he has averaged 34 homers per 162-game season. Matthew Stockman/Getty

Xander Bogaerts remaining at shortstop over the long term seems increasingly unlikely. But you do wonder whether Story, considering his age, would be the one to replace him.

One scenario is that Story could serve as a stopgap, giving top shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer time to develop before potentially being ready to command the position in a big league uniform.

RHP Adam Ottavino

The Red Sox certainly will address their bullpen needs, and an Ottavino return shouldn’t be ruled out.

The righthander’s end to the season was a forgettable one, resulting in a 4.21 ERA in 62 innings pitched. He also averaged 5.1 walks per nine innings and acknowledged during the season that 2021 wasn’t where it should have been for him.

“My pitching fundamentals have been so-so, at best,” Ottavino said. “I haven’t thrown enough strikes. I haven’t struck enough guys out, and just in general, I’ve had too many baserunners, too many stolen bases. It’s been the little things that I’m going to focus on going into next year.”

The Red Sox utilized Ottavino in clean innings, something manager Alex Cora said he would do at the start of spring training. But with the pitching depth taking a hit, Ottavino was forced into some bad matchups.

Ottavino is a solid option and is dominant when his wipeout slider is effective. He has proven himself to be durable, too, making him a candidate the Sox could entertain for the 2022 season.

RHP Kenley Jansen or RHP Ryan Tepera

The Sox have questions surrounding the back part of their bullpen, namely Matt Barnes and whether he’ll return to form.

Following the All-Star break, Barnes — an All-Star himself — fell off a cliff, yielding a 6.48 ERA compared with 2.61 in the first half. He lost his role as closer and was left off the American League Championship Series roster.

Jansen had a stellar 2021 season, posting a 2.22 ERA and 1.043 WHIP in 69 innings for the Dodgers. Tepera, meanwhile, compiled a 2.79 ERA and 0.880 WHIP in a combined 61⅓ innings between the Cubs and White Sox.

Garrett Whitlock could remain in the bullpen or join the rotation. He played multiple roles with the Sox in 2021, serving as closer, long relief, etc. If Whitlock does, in fact, transition to a starter, Jansen (closer) and Tepera could pick up the slack.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.