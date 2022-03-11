Bill Belichick’s best defensive free-agent signings by position

As was the case with the offense, when selecting the best of the best, we took a few things into account, including overall production, value, and how quickly they acclimated to the New England system. We also added a fourth category for intangibles that measures things like performance in the clutch.

With free agency looming, we wanted to take a look at the best signings by position over the course of Bill Belichick’s tenure with the Patriots. We started with the offense ; now, let’s break down the defense.

This story originally appeared in Point After, the Globe’s Patriots/NFL newsletter. Click here to receive it in your inbox .

Advertisement

Defensive tackle: Alan Branch. The defensive tackle was actually an in season pickup after being dumped by Buffalo in August 2014, and would go on to serve as an anchor for the New England defensive front for three-plus years. He would go on to be a part of two Super Bowl winners — 2014 and 2017. (Also receiving votes: Lawrence Guy.)

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Andre Carter had 10 sacks for the Patriots in 2011. andre2

Defensive end: Andre Carter. He was a classic Belichick signing, a veteran who had played at a high level for a number of years, but never sniffed a title. He signed with the Patriots prior to the 2011 season and at age 32, had one of the best seasons of his career with 10 sacks for a New England team that won an AFC title. After a year with the Raiders, he returned for a stretch in 2013, but after nine games, he retired.

Defensive end: Mark Anderson. There were a few other possibilities here, including whether or not we wanted to cheat and list someone like Matt Judon as a defensive end as opposed to a linebacker. But like Carter, Anderson’s single-season production — 10 sacks in his one season with the Patriots before he practically fell off the face of the earth — makes him a solid third body in this 3-4 defense. (Also receiving votes: Jabaal Sheard.)

Advertisement

Linebacker: Rosevelt Colvin. Colvin was the first big free-agent splash of the Belichick Era, signing a seven-year, $30 million deal in 2003. And while he struggled with injury at times — he missed most of the first season with a hip issue — he had a sizable impact on the defense over the course of his New England career, finishing with 26.5 career sacks in 65 regular-season games with the Patriots.

Linebacker: Junior Seau. Signed at the end of his career, Seau ended up playing 38 regular-season games in three-plus seasons with the Patriots (2006-2009). While his numbers didn’t necessarily matchup with those from earlier in his career, his leadership was absolutely vital through that stretch — no one was a more respected presence in the New England locker room in that time than Seau.

Mike Vrabel's versatility was on display whenever the Patriots inserted him as a tight end on offense. LEE, Matthew J.

Linebacker: Mike Vrabel. Added at a bargain basement rate after being cast off by the Steelers, the edge defender became the very personification of the Belichick defense during the early days of the New England dynasty: tough, smart, durable, and versatile, not to mention cost-efficient. He ended up spending eight seasons with the Patriots and winning three Super Bowl rings.

Linebacker: Rob Ninkovich. A terrific example of the fact that team-building is a year-round process. The former New Orleans backup was signed on the cheap in August 2009 by a team that needed defensive depth. Within a year, he was just about an every-down presence for the New England defense, an edge presence who assumed Vrabel’s role perfectly. He would go on to become a key piece for a team that would win three Super Bowls.

Advertisement

The linebacker section was just stacked, as Judon and Roman Phifer were among those who just missed the cut. It’s also worth noting that while it ended poorly for Adalius Thomas, he was tremendous in his first season with the Patriots (2007), and if Eli Manning doesn’t complete the pass to David Tyree, you could argue that he had a shot at winning Super Bowl XLII MVP. But that’s a story for another day.

Safety: Rodney Harrison. The gold standard. Harrison, who signed a six-year, $15 million deal (with a $2.5 million signing bonus) prior to the start of the 2003 season, became a key part of the franchise during a transformative era in team history. After the release of Lawyer Milloy, Harrison helped the secondary gel and provide the grit needed to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Harrison spent his first nine seasons in San Diego, but he became as much a part of New England football as anyone who started their career in Foxborough.

Safety: Patrick Chung. While several players have returned to the Patriots after a stretch elsewhere, Chung’s career arc was unique in that he had a lengthy sit-down with Belichick before he returned. In that talk, both sides acknowledged mistakes had been made when the two were together the first time, and that things would be different the second time around. Chung ended up returning from a year in exile (Philadelphia) on a four-year, $5 million deal, and would go on to become a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Advertisement

Cornerback: Darrelle Revis. Signed to a two-year, $32 million deal in 2014 after being cut by Tampa Bay, Revis was stellar for much of his one season in New England, as he helped deliver a Super Bowl title to the Patriots in his one season with the Patriots.

Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore. Revis was a far splashier signing, but if you want to measure long-term impact, Gilmore was more important. The quiet defensive back out of South Carolina inked a five-year, $65 million deal with the Patriots in 2017, and eventually became one of seven players in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Era to land a first-team All-Pro nod, a Pro Bowl nomination and a Super Bowl ring, all in one year.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.