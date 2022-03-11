Central Catholic girls’ basketball exhibits its strength in Division 1 quarterfinal win

Facing a No. 5 Bishop Feehan team on an 11-game win streak, the No. 4 Raiders looked unfazed in a convincing 63-50 win at home. As the starters subbed out in the closing minutes, coach Casey Grange greeted them with emphatic high-fives.

The Central Catholic girls’ basketball team punched its ticket to the Division 1 Final Four with authority on Friday.

Central Catholic's Ashley Dinges (26 points) looks for a way around Bishop Feehan's Camryn Fauria (24) in Friday's Division 1 quarterfinal in Lawrence.

“They’re fearless, fun-loving [and] happy-go-lucky,” Grange said. “I’m so nervous, and they’re just laughing at me like: We’re ready.”

Central Catholic (18-4) used a size advantage to dominate the battle of the boards early and earn second chances. Though the Shamrocks (21-3) sent a couple of runs back, the Raiders never let the game get too close in a physical contest.

Sophomore wing Ashley Dinges led the effort and took over the game in the third quarter, finishing with a game-high 26 points. The 6-foot standout also spearheaded the defense by primarily guarding Shamrocks senior Camryn Fauria, holding her to just five points and blocking her three times.

“It’s like, we come to practice, we just beat each other up and then we’re best friends after,” Dinges said on her team. “So we get into games and we’re used to getting beat up, so it’s just perfect.”

Sophomore guard Sam Geurtin pitched in 12 points off of four 3-pointers, including two that iced the win and got the home student section jumping. Guards McKenzie Faherty 13 points) and Mary Daley (11 points) led Feehan in the loss.

Central Catholic will face a familiar foe in the semifinals: Merrimack Valley Conference rival and top-ranked Andover. The Warriors won both matchups in the regular season; the Raiders are hungry for another shot.

“I think that we’ve worked very hard and we’ve gotten to the point where we’re all so confident to play them,” Dinges said. “We know we can beat them.”

Central Catholic'ss Arlenis Veloz battles for the ball with Bishop Feehan's McKenzie Faherty (10) in Friday's Division 1 quarterfinal in Lawrence. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Bishop Feehan students cheer on the Shamrocks during the Division 1 quarterfinal against Central Catholic in Lawrence. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 1 State

Andover 56, Newton North 33 — The top-seeded Warriors (20-1) sprinted to a 23-5 cushion in the first quarter on their way to the quarterfinal victory. No. 24 Newton North (12-12) showed a lot of fight in the remaining 24 minutes, but timely shotmaking by the hosts refuted any chance at a comeback.

“Every time Newton North started to push back a little bit, we were able to make a big shot, make a big play or come up with a defensive stop,” Andover coach Alan Hibino said.

Offensively, star forward Anna Foley (12 points) did an excellent job of creating shots for her teammates, particularly junior guard Amelia Hanscom (25 points).

Andover will face Catholic Conference rival Central Catholic in a state semifinal. “We’re familiar with them, they’re familiar with us,” said Hibino, “There’s only good teams left, so it’s going to be a fun Final Four.”

Division 2 State

Medfield 67, Canton 36 — Visiting Canton brought a roaring crowd, but the second-seeded Warriors (22-3) let their game do the talking in the quarterfinal win.

Junior guard Kate Olenik (20 points, 9 steals, 4 rebounds) and senior captain Annie McCarthy (18 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds) helped stake Medfield to a 27-point lead at the half.

“We were so excited,” said Olenik of the fast start. “The past four games we were starting really well, we wanted to keep the good starts going.”

Medfield racked up 15 steals, 7 blocks, and forced several air balls from the 10th-seeded Bulldogs (18-7).

“We have good athletes who play really hard,” Medfield coach Mark Nickerson said. “They compete hard, they know what it takes to win. They work really hard in practice and they bring that to the games. That’s why we played the way we played today.”

Division 3 State

Bishop Fenwick 64, Norwell 49 — Cecilia Kay scored a game-high 28 points, including 18 in the second half, for the sixth-seeded Crusaders (18-6) in the quarterfinal victory. Fenwick will take on second-seeded St. Mary’s in a state semifinal matchup.

Medway 48, East Bridgewater 38 — Senior captain Amy Johnston led the way for the top seeded Mustangs, scoring a team-high 23 points in the quarterfinal round victory. Medway (21-3) moves on to face fourth-seeded Rockland (20-3) in the state semifinals.

Rockland 46, Dover-Sherborn 44 — Senior Julia Elie put up 27 points to go with 13 rebounds and 5 blocks for the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (23-3). Junior Sydney Blaney hit a trio of 3s and sophomore Maggie Elie registered 7 points and 6 rebounds in the quarterfinal win.

Division 4 State

Lunenburg 54, Malden Catholic 47 — The sixth-seeded Lancers (23-4) whittled a 16-point deficit to four in the waning minutes of the game, but it wasn’t to be, as the third-seeded Blue Knights took the win.

Senior guard Kylia Reynoso led MC with 16 points, and sophomore guard Luna Murray’s 6 points and 5 steals were a lifeline as the team tried to claw their way back.

The four year-old program has a lot to be proud of, said coach Jay Keane.

“They’re a really special group,” he said. “Not just a basketball program, they came to a school that didn’t exist. They laid a foundation for not just the basketball program, but for the whole school.”

Keane asked his players not to give up, and they were battling to the last second.

“It’s always hard to lose, but the program is in a position, thanks to those girls, that is always going to be competitive,” he said. “They’re all great girls and they’re going to continue to do great things.”

Division 5 State

Hoosac Valley 66, Carver 32 — In Cheshhire, Averie McGrath netted her 1,000th career point as the top-seeded Hurricanes (21-3) cruised past the No. 8 Crusaders (14-10) in a quarterfinal.

Max Smith reported from Andover, and AJ Traub from Medfield.







