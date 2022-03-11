Chelsea finds itself in dire financial straits following Roman Abramovich’s sanctions

Lavish spending, sustained only by Roman Abramovich’s investment, funded Chelsea’s 21 soccer trophies during his 19 years as owner. Now there are fears the Premier League club could run out of money after the British government sanctioned the Russian oligarch and froze his assets. A team that won the Champions League last year and was crowned world champions by FIFA a month ago has now had some banking facilities frozen with officials unable to use corporate credit cards while Barclaycard assesses what is permitted under government rules. Chelsea is only allowed to continue operating and playing games under conditions set out by the government through a special license, with caps on spending and a prohibition on selling tickets that will impair the cash flow for a club with a last published wage bill of almost $36 million a month. Chelsea officials spent Friday in talks with the government to discuss how the club can continue to pay staff, operate Stamford Bridge on matchdays, and ensure the club can be sold. Abramovich had already announced plans to sell his trophy asset last week before he was sanctioned Thursday over links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine . . . Genessis Alarcon, the estranged wife of Andy Polo, said in an interview that the Portland Timbers pressured her to drop domestic violence charges against the former player. Alarcon made the allegations in an interview with ESPN. She said a woman and the team’s head of security visited her two weeks after sheriff’s deputies were called to the couple’s home last May and Polo was cited. It was during that meeting that Alarcon said the unidentified woman made a comment that suggested she and her children would be supported by Polo if she didn’t press the charges. “They were going to make sure that Andy was going to be responsible for me and my kids, but it never happened. I was told this would be in exchange for not pressing charges,” she told ESPN through an interpreter. Major League Soccer has opened an independent investigation into the allegations.

University of Rhode Island men’s basketball coach David Cox was fired after four seasons that included losing records the past two years. Athletic director Thorr Bjorn announced the decision hours less than 24 hours after Richmond eliminated the Rams (15-16, 5-12) in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament. Cox, who had two years left on his contract, went 64-55 overall and 34-36 in conference play, but failed to make the NCAA Tournament . . . Tyrece Radford scored 19 points and Quenton Jackson made five throws in the final minute as Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Auburn, 67-62, in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament in Tampa, Fla., a loss that could wind up costing the Tigers a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn (27-5), ranked No. 1 much of the winter and the SEC regular-season champion, fell to 3-3 over its last six games. Jackson also had a dunk and a key block late, finishing with 17 points to help Texas A&M (22-11) follow up an 83-80 overtime victory over Florida with another strong outing that enhanced the surging Aggies’ chances of landing an at-large berth in the NCAA field. Jabari Smith led Auburn with 17 points. Walker Kessler had 16 points, while Wendell Green Jr. made four long 3-pointers to fuel a late comeback that fell short when Jackson delivered a dunk coming out of a timeout and went 5 of 6 from the foul line down the stretch . . . Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller said he’s retiring from football because of mental health issues that pushed him to the brink of taking his own life. Miller made the retirement announcement in a two-page letter posted on Twitter on Thursday in which he shared details of his struggle with mental illness and credited Ohio State coach Ryan Day with getting him help. “Prior to the season last year I told coach Day of my intention to kill myself,” Miller wrote. Day put him in touch right away with professionals who helped him get support.

The Dallas Stars signed forward Joe Pavelski to a $5.5 million, one-year contract extension for the 2022-23 season. Pavelski, 37, leads the Stars in assists (37) and points (59), and is third with 22 goals in the final year of a $21 million, three-year deal he signed after spending his first 13 seasons in San Jose. The extension includes $500,000 in incentives. Pavelski’s production was down during the regular season in his Dallas debut, the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season, but he led the team with 13 goals in the playoff bubble in Canada. The Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final, losing to Tampa Bay in six games. Pavelski, who just made his fourth All-Star appearance, is 11th in the NHL this season with 10 power-play goals . . . Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen will be out indefinitely after being diagnosed with mononucleosis. The loss of their top defender comes with the Stars moving up in the standings as they chase a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Heiskanen, 22, has missed the past three games with had been described as a non-COVID-19 illness. He participated in the morning skate Tuesday before a 2-1 loss at Nashville.

Petra Vlhová dominated the penultimate women’s World Cup giant slalom of the season in Åre, Sweden, narrowing the gap on leader Mikaela Shiffrin in the overall standings. Shiffrin was sixth after the opening run but improved to third, 1.70 seconds behind Vlhová. The American had her lead over Vlhová reduced to 77 points in the overall standings with five races left this season. Marta Bassino, who dominated the discipline last season, was 1.24 behind in second. Olympic GS champion Sara Hector was third after the opening run, but the Swedish leader of the GS standings straddled a gate early in her second run and did not finish. Hector had her lead in the discipline standings cut to just five points from Tessa Worley, who finished fourth. Hector was on the podium in each of the last six giant slaloms while winning three of them. A slalom is scheduled for Saturday, the last women’s race before the World Cup Finals in Méribel, France, next week . . . Andy Murray outlasted qualifier Taro Daniel, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., for his 700th career victory. Murray, who received a wild card into the desert tournament, twice came from behind in the nearly two-hour match. “I’m old now so these 11 a.m. starts, it takes me a bit of time to get going,” the 34-year-old Murray said after the match . . . University of Southern Maine sophomore pole vaulter Ben Drummey cleared 5.05 meters on his first attempt to win the pole vault at the NCAA Division 3 Indoor Track and Field championships at Winston-Salem, N.C. on Friday. Drummey became just the second member of the men’s indoor team to win an individual NCAA title in program history.